Official apathy as shooters stranded at Airport; Abhinav Bindra and Heena Sidhu slam NRAI

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra slammed the National Rifle Association of India for their lack of support after the shooting team was detained at the IGI airport.

According to Firstpost, over ten international shooters including Gurpreet Singh and Kynan Chenai were detained for more than 12 hours on Tuesday at the Airport. The shooters, who were returning from Plzen shooting Grand Prix, were detained by the customs department which did not clear their guns.

Bindra was saddened to hear about the news and said in a series of tweets that something like this would have never happened to the cricket team. He said that the international shooters are our country’s ambassadors. “Saddened to hear that the National Shooting Team is detained at The IGI Airport with the customs refusing to clear their guns,” Bindra tweeted.

“They are our countries ambassadors and should not be treated like this. Would this ever happen to our cricket team.”

He lashed out at the national federation saying that their lack of support was pathetic. “Chatted with a few athletes and the lack of support coming through from the national federation is pathetic,” Bindra tweeted.

He added, “The official team manager of the shotgun team left this morning leaving the athletes to fend for them selves.”

Heena Sidhu, who was also stuck at the airport, also tweeted about the humiliating incident. She wrote, “Shooters held up at IGI airport for no valid reason or any fault of theirs. Dats d price v pay for always following d rules. been 10 hrs now.”

“Shooters need to learn to live at airports before learning to shoot,” she added.

Triple Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat also expressed her disappointment at the news. She wrote, “Is this the way to treat our Olympians? This is mental torture before major tournament. I know how bad it feels as this has happened before.”

