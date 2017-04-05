Of the 238 weightlifters to fail dope tests, 56 are Indians

“There has been a slight increase as compared to 2014. This was mainly because in 2015, there was a new code that was introduced and more substances were added to the prohibited list.” Naveen Agarwal, Nada, Director General “There has been a slight increase as compared to 2014. This was mainly because in 2015, there was a new code that was introduced and more substances were added to the prohibited list.” Naveen Agarwal, Nada, Director General

India accounted for nearly one-fourth of the positive doping cases worldwide in weightlifting in 2015. According to the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), 238 weightlifters flunked their dope tests globally during that year and 56 of them were from India, the highest. With 117 dope cheats, the WADA’s report also placed India third in global list of offenders for third year in a row. The country is only behind Russia (176) and Italy (129) as per the anti-doping watchdog’s annual report, which was released on Monday.

In 2014, India had 95 positive cases with weightlifting having just 23 instances. However, the sharp spike in 2015 only adds to weightlifting’s image of being one of the biggest dope-infested sports in the country. Out of the 56 dope cheats, 32 are men and 24 are women. Majority (49) of the lifters failed their in-competition tests while just seven were caught using performance enhancing drugs outside tournaments.

For long, the sport has been struggling to deal with the deep-rooted menace of doping but 2015, in particular, was the worst. In April that year, the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) had caught 21 weightlifters for using prohibited substances during five different national championships.

Most of the athletes belonged to Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, forcing the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) to impose a one-year ban on these states. The lifters, some of whom are still awaiting sanctions, face a four-year suspension for first offence.

IWLF secretary Chandrahas Rai said most of the offenders were juniors. “Majority of the lifters who tested positive are juniors during various state and national level tournaments,” Rai said. “At the senior level, the instances have reduced considerably.”

Rai said the federation revised its doping policy a couple of years ago, which made it mandatory for a weightlifter to clear dope tests before boarding the flight for international competitions. “At the junior level, though, it is still rampant,” Rai said.

NADA director general Naveen Agarwal said they will cover all the weightlifting camps and events above state level henceforth. “It would include junior and seniors both. Lifters aged above 16 will be tested in toto,” Agarwal said.

Weightlifting has overtaken athletics as the sport with most dope cheats. These two sports are notoriously famous for producing most dope-tainted athletes and have competed for the dubious distinction for several years. In 2015, the number of track and field athletes who failed their tests fell from 29 to 21.

Overall, out of the 117 dope offenders, two are non-analytical violations, which include cases that do not involve detection of a prohibited substance by a WADA-accredited laboratory but instances like failure to submit to a test, possession, use or trafficking of a prohibited substance by athletes and support personnel. Out of the 115 analytical doping violations, 78 are committed by male athletes while 37 are by female. Like weightlifting, majority of failed tests were in-competition.

“There has been a slight increase as compared to 2014. This was mainly because in 2015, there was a new code that was introduced and more substances were added to the prohibited list. The difference between second and third isn’t that much so it is a cause of concern for us,” Agarwal said

