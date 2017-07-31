Odisha government to give cash incentive for Dutee Chand, Jauna Murmu

Dutee Chand got the confirmation to take part in the World Championships. (Source: File) Dutee Chand got the confirmation to take part in the World Championships. (Source: File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh each for two sprinters of the state, Dutee Chand and Jauna Murmu after they qualified for the World Athletics Championships beginning August 4 in London.

Patnaik expressed the hope that they would emerge successful in the championship and bring glory for the country, sources in the chief minister’s office said.

Dutee got the confirmation to take part in the World Championships after the top ribunal of international sports suspended the policy of International Association of Athletics Federation, which had barred her from competition for another two months.

The 21-year-old Dutee, who missed the original entry standard of 11.26 seconds for 100 m sprint, got an invite from the IAAF as the target number of 56 athletes for the women’s 100m event was yet to be reached for the August 4-13 World Championships in London.

Dutee’s best of 11.30 seconds, which she clocked during the Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi on May 15, has now earned her a quota entry for the World Championships. Her 11.30s timing gives her a current global ranking of 103.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App