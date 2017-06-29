Odisha CM welcomes Asian Athletics Championship mascot Olly

Olly is the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships’s official mascot. (Source: Twitter) Olly is the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships’s official mascot. (Source: Twitter)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday welcomed Olly, the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships’s official mascot. The mascot was welcomed with a flower bouquet at the state secretariat.

Olly belongs to the Olive Ridley sea turtles which travel thousands of miles and arrive in large numbers every year at the Rushikulya and Gahirmatha beaches of the state for their annual nesting. This is the third time that the Asian Athletics Championships are taking place in India.

They previously held in New Delhi in 1989 while in 2013, they took place in Pune.

The tournament is set to begin from July 6 and is a four-day championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India have announced their squad that consists of 95 members including five players from Odisha itself.

Sprinter Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, Amiya Mallick, Poornima Hembram and Jauna Murmu from Odisha are part of the Indian contingent. Amiya, Srabani and Dutee will participate in 100m, 200m sprint and 4X100 relay respectively while Jauna Murmu will run in 400 hurdles. Poornima Hembram will participate in heptathlon event.

(Inputs from PTI)

