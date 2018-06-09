Follow Us:
Saturday, June 09, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Nutlai Lalbiakkima settles for bronze in President’s Cup

Indian boxer Nutlai Lalbiakkima (49kg), who upstaged Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the quarterfinals, settled for a bronze medal.

By: PTI | Updated: June 9, 2018 10:05:38 pm
Lalbiakkima 22-year-old Lalbiakkima lost to local favourite Erzhan Zhomart to bow out in the semifinal stage. (Source: File)
Top News

Indian boxer Nutlai Lalbiakkima (49kg), who upstaged Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the quarterfinals, settled for a bronze medal along with two others after a semifinal loss in the President’s Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan today.

The 22-year-old Lalbiakkima lost to local favourite Erzhan Zhomart to bow out in the semifinal stage.

“For us, the bout belonged to Lalbiakkima. He turned in another exceptional performance but unfortunately this time, he ended on the losing side,” coach Jai Singh Patil, who is travelling with the team, told PTI.

Also ending with bronze medals were former world youth champion Sachin Siwach (52kg) and Priyanka in the women’s draw.

Sachin lost to Filipino Rogen Ladon in his semifinal clash.

“The competition in this tournament is world class. The draws were big and featured A teams of countries like the USA and Uzbekistan. We can be proud of our our performance so far,” Patil said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 