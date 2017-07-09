NRAI elections reaffirm that shooting requires desperate reforms, says Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra asserted that shooting requires desperate reforms. Abhinav Bindra asserted that shooting requires desperate reforms.

After the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) conducted elections for the posts of president, vice presidents and secretaries on Saturday, Abhinav Bindra said that the the election reaffirms the fact that the Indian sport requires desperate reforms.

Raninder Singh was re-elected as the president for a four-year term in the elections that were held at the PCA Stadium after recording a 89-1 margin over Uttar Pradesh Rifle Association president Shyam Singh Yadav, who had lost to Singh in 2010 elections as well. There were fresh names inducted in the NRAI governing body.

In two social media posts, Beijing Olympics gold medallist Bindra wrote, “The large number of office bearers elected at the NRAI elections today reaffirms the fact that Indian sport requires desperate reforms.”

“Good governance can be achieved thru a compact accountable board. That’s a world practice. Any ways good luck to the newly elected regime!,” he further added.

Karan Kumar was elected as treasurer of sports body while K N Singh Deo was unanimously elected as senior vice president.

Senior vice president, secretary general, joint secretary generals, treasurer and members of governing body of NRAI were also elected unanimously on the same day.

