NRAI asks Centre to reconsider GST on shooting equipments

NRAI Senior Vice President and Member of Parliament, Kalikesh Narain Singh Deo, raised the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on shooting and sports equipment, in the Zero Hour of Lok Sabha on Friday.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 4, 2017 9:57 pm
Kalikesh Narain Singh Deo NRAI Senior Vice President and Member of Parliament, Kalikesh Narain Singh Deo, raised the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on shooting and sports equipment. (Source: Express Archive)
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday requested the Central Government to reconsider the GST tax structure of sports goods and shooting equipment.

Speaking at the Parliament, Singh Deo said, “Shooting has been one of the highest medal winners for India in international sports events, including Asian and Olympic level championship. In fact, India stands to gain most in terms of medals tally, if shooting is promoted.”

“Earlier renowned shooters were exempt from payment of custom duty for importing guns and ammunition. This wasinstrumental in building an array of potential Olympic medal winners. However, the new GST regime levies higher tax on importing of such goods. This will adversely affect the spirit of sports in our country. “It will especially reduce the potential of shooting to earn medals on behalf of India. I therefore request the Government to reconsider the GST tax structure of sports goods and shooting equipment in order to encourage participation of youngsters in the area of sports,” he added.

