North and South Korea to march under unified Korea flag at Winter Olympics

South Korea said on Wednesday that the rival Koreas have agreed to form their first joint Olympic team and will have their athletes march together under a ‘unification flag’ during the opening ceremony of next month’s Winter Olympics in the South.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the Koreas reached the agreement during talks on Wednesday at the border village of Panmunjom. It also said that athletes from the two Koreas will march together under a ‘unification flag’ depicting their peninsula during the opening ceremony and will field a single women’s ice hockey team.

The measures require approval by the International Olympic Committee. The South Korean ministry says the two Koreas will consult with the IOC this weekend. South Korea says North Korea plans to send a 230-member cheering squad to South Korea during next month’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says in a statement the North also proposed its Olympic delegation travel to South Korea across the land border during talks on Wednesday. The North has said its delegation would also include officials, athletes, journalists, an art troupe and a taekwondo demonstration team.

