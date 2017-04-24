No Vijender Singh in Amir Khan’s Super Boxing League

Vijender Singh is the reigning WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion. (Source: File) Vijender Singh is the reigning WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion. (Source: File)

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will not compete in the Amir Khan-backed Super Boxing League, which will roll out from July 7.

Vijender, who is promoted by IOS Boxing Promotions, is the reigning WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion and is expected to defend his title for a second time next month after the IPL.

The Super Boxing League (SBL) will feature eight franchises and each team will comprise six players (five men and one woman with six back-up players per team).

The league will be promoted by two-time world champion British star Amir along with India partner Bill Dosanjh, who brought the Super Fight League, a mixed martial arts event to India.

Dosanjh has spoken about the possibility of a Vijender- Amir showdown in the SBL but IOS rejected any such idea.

“We never had any discussion with the promoters of SBL on Vijender Singh fighting in their league. Hence, the possibility of Vijender fighting Amir Khan in the SBL does not arise,” IOS Boxing Promotions’ MD Neerav Tomar said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now