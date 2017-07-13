No special preparations for clash with Zulpikar Maimaitiali, says Vijender Singh

Vijender Singh’s last bout was against Francis Cheka, where he successfully defended his title. (Source: File) Vijender Singh’s last bout was against Francis Cheka, where he successfully defended his title. (Source: File)

The reigning WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion Vijender Singh is eyeing for his second title as the Indian boxing star prepares himself for the showdown with China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali. Vijender, who is not making any special preparations for the fight which is scheduled for August 5 in Mumbai, said that there will be minor tweaks in his techniques in his first bout of the year.

Eyeing to win the WBO oriental super middleweight title, Vijender said, “It’s not in my hands. Somehow, things didn’t work out. I was supposed to compete in April but then my rival got injured. Maimaitiali challenged me for a May contest but backed out for his own reasons. He came back to challenge and so I am fighting on August 5

“My job is to show up and deliver the goods when it’s sorted so I will be there on August 5. Once you become title- holder, the fights are lesser in number and that’s the case with me too. I have no issues with it,” said the Beijing Olympics bronze-medallist, who kept a busy schedule when he first started out in the pro circuit in 2015.

“I am ok with how my fight schedule is right now. Two-three fights in a year is also fine. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. So I don’t need to stress over all this,” he added.

Maimaitiali and Vijender were supposed to fight in May but due to personal reasons, the Chinese boxer had to reschedule the bout. Vijender refrained from any big talk and said, “He is a southpaw, so I am making slight changes to my technique. But that’s not much. Rest of my training remains the same. I slog the usual hours regularly, the routine hasn’t changed.”

Vijender’s son Abeer has started his school and the questions are keeping him busy everyday.

“Abeer has started going to school here and he has a lot of questions for me everyday. That’s also something that I have to keep pace with. Sometimes, I take him out and when he sees people seeking selfies with me, he starts asking ‘what have you done that they want pictures with you?’,” he laughed. “I usually tell him ‘I don’t know, may be it’s because I am a boxer’,” he concluded.

