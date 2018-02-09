  • Associate Sponsor
No plans for American bid for 2026 Winter Olympics, says USOC

Larry Probst said the financial logistics of hosting the Winter Olympics two years before Los Angeles hosts the Summer Games in 2028 are too complex.

By: AP | Published: February 9, 2018 10:46 am
There is a possibility the IOC could award 2026 and 2030 together, and Probst said if that’s the case, the USOC is prepared to be part of the process. (Source: AP)
The chairman of the US Olympic Committee says there will be no American bid for the 2026 Winter Games but the USOC will keep its options open for 2030.

Earlier this week, Salt Lake City said it would try to become the American candidate for a 2030 bid; Denver is also considering a bid.

