Latest News
  • No plan to open Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre in UP, says Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan

No plan to open Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre in UP, says Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan

According to Chetan Chauhan there is no provision in different stadia in Uttar Pradesh for treatment of sportspersons if they get injured while playing games and the state government has no plans to open a Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published:July 11, 2017 10:17 pm
Sports Minister, Chetan Chauhan, UP Minister Chetan Chauhan, sports news, indian express Chetan Chauhan said the state government has no plan to open a Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre. (Source: File)
Top News

There is no provision in different stadia in Uttar Pradesh for treatment of sportspersons if they get injured while playing games, Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Legislative Council, Chauhan said the state government has no plan to open a Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre.

“There is no such provision for treatment of sportspersons in stadia and mini-stadia but in various residential sports hostels and sports colleges, free medical facility is given to the trainees,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I back myself to finish the game 