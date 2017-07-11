No plan to open Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre in UP, says Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan

Chetan Chauhan said the state government has no plan to open a Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre. (Source: File) Chetan Chauhan said the state government has no plan to open a Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre. (Source: File)

There is no provision in different stadia in Uttar Pradesh for treatment of sportspersons if they get injured while playing games, Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Legislative Council, Chauhan said the state government has no plan to open a Sports Injury Rehabilitation Centre.

“There is no such provision for treatment of sportspersons in stadia and mini-stadia but in various residential sports hostels and sports colleges, free medical facility is given to the trainees,” he said.

