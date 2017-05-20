No Indian contingent to be allowed for events before bio data checks, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel

Sports Ministry has decided that the IOA would clarify all details of the participants who represent the country. (Source: File) Sports Ministry has decided that the IOA would clarify all details of the participants who represent the country. (Source: File)

Amid Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) ongoing inquiry into two doctors who were sent by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with the contingent to the Rio Olympics, Sports Ministry decided to employ a stringent policy going forward. Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Saturday clarified that IOA will now check proper bio data and expertise of the contingents before making a final list for an event.

“I have also read in the newspaper that the CBI is investigating against two doctors who went to Rio Olympics, against whom there have been speculations that they were not qualified. I want to clarify two things. Whenever a contingent participates in Olympics then the proper approval is taken on how many numbers of people would come along,” Goel told ANI.

Goel said the norms for clearing of athletes for sporting events would now change. Earlier, names were automatically approved to avoid delays.

“Earlier, we used to push contingent for names. Their failure to do the same until the last moment propelled us to give them the approval to avoid further delay. But now, the Sports Ministry has decided that the IOA would clarify all details of the participants who go for the event. We will clarify his name, bio data, expertise, domain expertise and other required things before giving approval,” he added.

The Joint Secretary of the IOA, Anandeshwar Pandey, earlier said that everyone must cooperate and support the inquiry by the CBI, adding the doctors sent to Rio de Janeiro belong to reputed fields.

“They both were reputed doctors, one belonged to the Army and the other was a government doctor. The CBI is an eminent agency and, therefore, the concerned person must cooperate and support the enquiry,” Pandey had said.

He added that the required documents are to be submitted to meet the enquiry demands.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI started an inquiry against two doctors – Pawandeep Singh and R.S. Negi, who went to Rio Olympics in 2016 along with the Indian contingent last year without proper qualifications. It was reported that IOA showed ‘favouritism’ in sending two unqualified doctors to Rio. Pawandeep’s father, Tarlochan Singh, is the vice-president of the IOA while, Negi is a distant cousin and close friend of IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

Tarlochan Singh, however, had defended Pawandeep’s appointment as the Chief Medical Officer of the Indian contingent at the Rio Olympics. The reports suggest that Pawandeep who is a radiologist by profession did not help the Indian athletes much in the tournament. Tarlochan Singh said that only the national team in-charge had the right to judge his son’s performance.

