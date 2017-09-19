Only in Express

No cares about LeBron James’ feelings when leaving Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyrie Irving

New Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving says he doesn't care if anyone took it personally that he left Cleveland, even Cavaliers star LeBron James.

By: AP | Published:September 19, 2017 12:39 am
Irving was eventually sent to the Celtics for a package that included Isaiah Thomas and a first-round draft pick.
Appearing Monday on ESPN’s “First Take,” Irving said he doesn’t feel like he owed James an explanation for asking for a trade.

Asked if he let James know that he was seeking to leave, Irving said, “Why would I have to?”

Host Stephen A. Smith responded: “If you don’t speak to somebody, they might take it personally. Do you care about that at all?”

“No,” Irving said.

Irving was eventually sent to the Celtics for a package that included Isaiah Thomas and a first-round draft pick.

He says the move from the Eastern Conference champions wasn’t about not wanting to win.

