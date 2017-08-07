Latest News

New Zealand’s Tomas Walsh takes shot put gold at World Championships

Tomas Walsh fought off stiff competition in the men's shot put final to win New Zealand's first gold medal of the World Championships on Sunday. The Olympic bronze medallist threw 22.03 metres with his final attempt but had already secured the gold with his third effort of 21.75.

By: Reuters | London | Published:August 7, 2017 4:27 pm
“(It was a) hell of a competition out there. It’s awesome. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about, being a world champion,” Walsh said.

The win means New Zealand had plenty to celebrate even without the four-time world champion Valerie Adams in the women’s competition.

The two-time Olympic champion and world record holder misses the championships in London as she is expecting her first child.

American Joe Kovacs, the 2015 world champion, thought he had retained his title on his last attempt which looked to be about 22 metres.

It was ruled as a foul, however, with the American adjudged to have put his foot on the top of the throwing circle perimeter.

Kovacs had to settle for silver with his third attempt of 21.66.

The bronze medal went to Stipe Zunic of Croatia on 21.46. It was the first senior medal for the 26-year-old, who celebrated by rolling on the field of the London Stadium.

