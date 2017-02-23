New-look Indian shooting team seek change in fortunes at ISSF World Cup

Prior to the blip at Rio de Janeiro, Indian shooters had been making their guns and pistols talk. (Source: Express Archives) Prior to the blip at Rio de Janeiro, Indian shooters had been making their guns and pistols talk. (Source: Express Archives)

Banking, besides form and talent, on their familiarity with the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and their fancied opponents’ lack of the same, it will rather be, in a departure from the norm, three unheralded trios that will begin India’s campaign in the season’s first ISSF World Cup beginning on Thursday.

For years, it has been the hugely successful duo of Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang that would, on most occasions, start India’s campaign in major international tournaments.

Though the Olympic champion in 10-metre air rifle has dropped the gun after being on the verge of repeating history at the Rio Games last summer, Narang, a bronze medallist at the 2012 London edition, continues his quest to add to the laurels he has brought over the past many years.

In this tournament, Narang has been able to book a berth only in the rifle prone event, and not in air rifle or rifle 3-position, pretty much in line with the new beginning that awaits Indian shooting.

On day one of competition, having earned their places on the back of some good performances in the selection trials, the triumvirate of Satyendra Singh, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar will be up against a formidable field in the men’s 10m air rifle event.

Before their male counterparts, the women’s 10m air rifle team will be represented by Pooja Ghatkar, Meghana Sajjanar and Vinita Bharadwaj, with Olympian Apurvi Chandela in MQS (Minimum Qualification Score).

There will also be the trap women’s event in which Rajeshwari Kumari, Seema Tomar and Manisha Kheer will be the Indian representatives. The experienced Shagun Chowdhary and Shreyashi Singh wil shoot in MQS.

Prior to the blip at Rio de Janeiro, Indian shooters had been making their guns and pistols talk. The barren run in the Summer Games was a reality check and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) promptly constituted a panel that conducted a thorough probe and recommended a slew of measures to overhaul the setup.

A total of 50 countries will be represented by 452 athletes, including reigning and former Olympic champions, world champions and continental champions, in the tournament that will conclude on March 4. PTI

Among the world’s top shooters present will be the likes of Diana Bacosi, Gabriele Rosetti, Hoang Xuan Vinh, Mengxue Zhang, Felipe Almeida Wu, Kimberly Rhodes and double Dakar rally champion and Olympic bronze medallist in shooting, Nasser Al-Attaiya.

NRAI president Raninder Singh said, “The sport of shooting has come a long way in the country and the ISSF World Cup New Delhi 2017 is certainly yet another inflexion point for the sport in the country. We warmly welcome all visiting athletes, officials and delegates. It is a proud moment for all our countrymen and we are confident that our athletes will give their very best to make the tricolor fly high.

“This would not have been possible without the proactive support of the Government, the Ministry of Sports and the Sports Authority of India and I wish to thank all of them for making this happen.”

Provision has also been made in the schedule for mixed events as per the new suggestions that are still in discussion stage for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. They will not be medals events, though.