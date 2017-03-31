New Jersey, old resolve for Vikas Krishan

Vikas is all set to take part in the Thailand International; (below) Vikas with Willie ‘Wali’ Moses, his trainer. Vikas is all set to take part in the Thailand International; (below) Vikas with Willie ‘Wali’ Moses, his trainer.

THE BOXING ring somehow felt alien to Vikas Krishan. It’s been over six months since he last featured in a competitive bout – at the quarterfinals of the Rio Olympics back in August. Now he was back in Patiala for the national trials to select the team that would travel to Thailand for the King’s Cup in April. He had to remind himself of his experiences in the ring before the trials. “I was feeling a little weird, as if I’ve never been there before. Then I told myself that I’ve been doing this for the past 15 years. Jaake maar,” he recalls as he prepares to head to Thailand.

In the interim, Krishan focused more on his fitness and build than on the technicals of a bout while on a three-month stint in the United States, training under renowned coach Willie ‘Wali’ Moses. He’s put on more muscle, giving him a chiselled lean look – complete with well-defined shoulders. It has invariably booted up his weight to 76 kg – ideal for the 75 kg category he competes in. It was a vital chink that was his undoing in Rio, since he weighed in around the insufficient 72 kg mark.

But for now, the Indian boxing association’s (AIBA) most talented boxer is preparing to go beyond the realm of amateur boxing, and take a plunge into the professional stream. “I want to go professional, but I want to leave behind a legacy while representing the country. Nobody has won three medals at the Asian Games, I have two, Vijender (Singh) has two,” he explains.

A move to professional boxing for Krishan will bring up the irresistible prospect of the 25-year-old coming up against 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Vijender – both 75 kg pugilists. “It’s possible, and everyone will want to see that,” Krishan says. “In the amateur level, it didn’t happen because either he was injured or I was.”

The immediate focus however, lies within the national team duty. And his three months in the United States helped him sort the fitness issues he was facing. Ever since he decided to push up to the 75 kg category from 69 kg after the London 2012 Olympics, he’s struggled to build up the sufficient muscle to help him adapt to the new range. “In India, you sweat a lot, so it’s difficult to put on the weight. No matter how much water you drink, you will sweat it out and the recovery is not great,” he says.

Instead he travelled to New Jersey in December, to train at Moses’ academy. It wasn’t the first time Krishan sought the tutelage of the former US national coach, who introduced the sport to his grandson Shakur Stevenson – a silver medallist at Rio. The Haryana boxer spent a month fixing his technique with the veteran ahead of the Rio Olympics, helping him book a spot for his second summer Games by reaching the semi-finals of the World Qualifying Tournament.

This time around, the goal was to build his weight. At Moses’ academy, under falling snow, he’d spend the morning session working on his endurance, afternoon for strength and conditioning and finally, he boxed in the evening. “The recovery was much better there under those conditions. The first priority was to increase my weight and build strength. Compared to my opponents earlier, the power was less and I got tired quicker. So even if I got punched on the hand, I got tired and slowed down because my strength was less,” he says.

“At the same time, I focused on keeping up the speed I had since I fought in 69 kg.” Three months training abroad, the longest he’s ever spent away from home, and he finally feels ready for the 75 kg challenge. This post-Olympics period is a stark contrast to what happened after London. The 2011 World Championship bronze medallist, quit the sport for two years after the 2012 edition of the quadrennial event.

“Boxers have health issues later on in life because you can get hit in the face and that affects the brain. Losing in boxing is worse than in other combat sports like wrestling or judo. Haarna hai, to pit ke haarna hai,” he says. “I walked away from it. But then what? 15 saal ho gaye karte karte, waapas toh aana hi tha.”

Upon his return, he notched his second Asian Games medal, bronze in Incheon 2014. For now, the goals are set. At the King’s Cup he’ll make his return, followed by the Asian Championships he’s already qualified for. He’s also working towards a medal at the World Championships later this year. “Nobody has won two medals at the World Championships either,” he says.

Then there’s always the jump into pro boxing, and Vijender.

