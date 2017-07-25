Neeraj Goyat chooses to put his title on the line during ‘Battleground Asia’ fight night

Neeraj Goyat will face a big test as he faces Phillippines’ Allan Tanada in a 10-round encounter. (Source: File) Neeraj Goyat will face a big test as he faces Phillippines’ Allan Tanada in a 10-round encounter. (Source: File)

Vijender Singh will be accompanied by WBC Asia Pacific welterweight champion Neeraj Goyat, who chooses to put his title on the line, during ‘Battleground Asia’ fight night, against Phillippines’ Allan Tanada. The other two Olympians, Jitender Kumar and Akhil Kumar will feature on August 5 as they make their professional debut in the ring.

WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender will face WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion Zulpikar Maimaitiali for the double title fight in a winner-takes-all main event.

In their respective debut fights, India’s Akhil Kumar (Junior Welterweight – 63.5 Kg) will face TY Gilchrist of Australia and Jitender Kumar (Lightweight – 61.2) will be seen against Thailand’s Thanet Likhitkamporn.

Neeraj will face a big test as he faces Tanada in a 10-round encounter, to defend his title belt. The others players to join the fight card are Pardeep Kharera, Dharmender Grewal and Kuldeep Dhanda.

“I have worked very hard for this belt and this belt means a lot to me. I am not going to let anyone take it from me. I am putting in a lot of labour and muscles to make sure that the belt remains with me on 5th August 2017,” Neeraj said.

After his win over Australia’s Ben Kite to retain the title, Neeraj currently ranks 35th in the WBC list. He has fought 12 bouts which include 71 rounds under his belt and has registered eight victories, with two knockouts. In 2016, during AIBA Pro Boxing Olympic qualifier, he managed to clinch a bronze medal.

The 21-year old Pardeep Kharera (welterweight) will be up against Thailand’s Wanphichit Siriphana in a six-round match. Siriphana has fought three bouts since making his debut in 2014. In the Cruiserweight category, Dharmender Grewal will face Australia’s Isaac Slade in a six-round contest.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd