Neeraj Chopra wins javelin throw; Poovamma Raju strikes gold in 400m at Indian Athletics GP

Ankit Sharma won the long jump contest. Ankit Sharma won the long jump contest.

There was no competition to junior world champion Neeraj Chopra as he won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the Indian Grand Prix Athletics Meet in New Delhi. The Haryana-lad did not make a huge throw but still bagged the gold with a throw of 80.49 metres at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

The second best throw was from Abhishek Singh of Uttar Pradesh, who threw 74.65 metres to claim the silver medal. Samarjeet Singh of Rajasthan was third with 72.95 metres.

Similarly in the women’s javelin throw event, Annu Rani, who holds the national record, threw only 59.75 metres to claim the gold medal. The silver medal went to K Rashmi of Karnataka for her throw of 47.38 metres. The bronze medal also went to Karnatak as Pegu Runjun threw 44.14 metres.

In the track events, the men’s 400m was won by Rajiv Aroka of Tamil Nadu with a timing of 46.94s. The silver medal was clinched by Amoj Jacob of Delhi with a timing of 47.07s. Sachin Roby won the bronze medal with 47.32s. In the women’s event’, Poovamma Raju clocked 52.66s to clinch the gold while Kerala’s Jisna Matthew won silver by clocking 52.67s in a photo finish. Bengal’s Debashree Mazumdar completed the race in 54.00s to win bronze.

The men’s 100m gold went to Amiya Kumar Mallick of Odhisa, who won the race in 10.62s. Safikul Mondal won silver in 10.72s while and Shalin won bronze in 10.81s. The women’s 100m event was won by Merlin K Joseph of Kerala in 11.72s.

In the men’s long jump, Rio Olympian Ankit Sharma clinched gold with his jump of 7.71 metres. Karnataka’s S Shamsheer was second with a jump of 7.63 metres. Baljinder Singh of Punjab won bronze with a distance of 7.33 metres.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd