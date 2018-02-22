Neeraj Chopra reboots along the Rhine

Neeraj Chopra at his training base in Offenburg. After spending three months with coach Werner Daniels, Chopra has returned to the national camp in Patiala. Neeraj Chopra at his training base in Offenburg. After spending three months with coach Werner Daniels, Chopra has returned to the national camp in Patiala.

Winters in North India can be bone-chilling but in Offenburg, Germany, temperatures routinely fall to sub-zero. On the first day of November, when javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reached Offenburg, a border city with a population of less than 60,000 and near the banks of the river Rhine, the 20-year-old knew he could not afford to feel homesick or take his own sweet time to acclimatise.

“It was colder than I had anticipated. But I knew that it would be winter in Offenburg and was mentally prepared. Most days we trained indoors but there were days when I trained in the snow. It was a different experience but once your body gets used to it then you don’t feel the cold. It also helped that the sky was clear and the air was clean. I had gone there with a purpose, so I was not going to let the weather come in my way,” Chopra, who joined the national camp in Patiala earlier this month, says.

2017 was a whirlwind of a season in which he participated in nearly a dozen competitions without the guiding hand of a coach. The low point was when he could not complete his full quota of throws at the Zurich Diamond League because of a groin injury. A fortnight earlier his season had unraveled at the IAAF World Championships in London when he failed to reach the final.

This was when the 2016 World Junior Champion decided it was time to get off the competition treadmill, which had taken a toll on his body.

The German Werner Daniels was the man Chopra turned to in his hour of need. Since Australian Garry Calvert left mid-way through his contract in May last year, the appointment of his successor was hanging in fire for nearly six months. Chopra had felt the vaccum of not having a full-time coach by his side. Time was of the essence as the Commonwealth Games were scheduled for April and the Asian Games four months later. Chopra had a short stint with Daniels before the London World Championships and returned for a three-month programme in November.

Since he reached Offenburg, videos have surfaced on social media of Chopra — almost all of them during strength training sessions in which he is seen doing the barbell press, the barbell squats or the improvised version of Pilates. He participated in one competition at the start of February, an international javelin meet in Offenburg, where he won silver with a throw of 82.80 metres.

Chopra says he was just testing waters by participating in his first competition of 2018 because for most of the time in Offenburg he hardly picked up the javelin. It also explains the videos of him training in the gymnasium rather than throwing the 800 gram spear.

“The focus was on building core strength and power. It was a conscious decision to stay away from throwing for a while. I was there for three months and started throwing only in the last one month. I didn’t want to rush back to throwing because I had just recovered from the groin injury. The need of the hour was to focus on getting my body in the best possible shape so I can remain injury free,” Chopra says.

He took the first steps towards rehabilitation at JSW’s institute of sport in Vijayanagar where he was based for a month before leaving to team up with Daniels.

Competition grind

Looking back, Chopra feels he should have had a lighter workload last year.

“I participated in about 10 competitions. Before that I probably did only three or four a year. I was not used to the travel and the training schedule between competitions. Most of them were competitions in which the best in the world participated so there was also pressure of expectations. I guess, it all got a little too much. Because of the constant travel, I was not able to follow a proper diet, rest enough and also could not focus enough on training. I didn’t have time for recovery. This is one of the reasons why I got injured and was not able to throw to my potential,” Chopra says.

Daniels also helped Chopra iron out his technique. Even the slightest deviation in technique can result in loss of a metre or two or even lead to an injury.

“My throwing hand was very low and because of that my range was affected. Minor changes in technique can may a big difference in javelin because it is a very technical event. Small mistakes can set you back. Now, my hand stays higher. There are so many things you have to keep in mind and having a coach around can really help.”

Temporarily moving to Offenburg was a welcome change for Chopra and helped him unclutter his mind.

“It was a different experience because there were a lot of things I had to do on my own. I was staying in a rented apartment which I shared with my physio. We had to clean the apartment on our own. There was nobody to do it for us. I also first thought I would wash my own clothes but realised it was not a good idea because it was freezing. So we bought a washing machine.”

He also had an opportunity to revive his culinary skills. Chopra would go to the local market to pick up groceries. He didn’t try to experiment too much and stuck to rice, mixed vegetables, Indian chicken curry and salad. On days it got too cold, he fell back on comfort food. He admits to cooking suji to keep him warm.

“Since I have been staying away from home since 2011, I have over the years learnt to cook. You have to fend for yourself. I used to be a vegetarian but in 2016 the national camp was in Poland and it was difficult to find vegetarian food. Moreover, I was feeling rather weak because of the vegetarian diet. So now I make a chicken curry with tadka.”

Coach Daniels also made sure Chopra stepped out and explored the place rather than being stuck in the training routine. On off days, the duo would go sightseeing. Strasbourg, just across the border in France —a city which shares its culture with Germany — is one which Chopra took a liking to. “It was just a 45 minute journey. It was a nice break. When you travel, you see and learn so much.”

Back at the National Institute of Sport in Patiala, Chopra has begun training with Uwe Hohn, the legendary German who is the only person to throw over 100 metres.

“I have started training with Hohn. I started throwing towards the latter part of my stay in Offenburg. Now here I will be throwing a lot more. This year I want to peak at the major competitions. I am confident that my stint in Germany and training with Hohn here will help me achieve my targets.”

