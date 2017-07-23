Neeraj Chopra finishes seventh at Monaco

Neeraj Chopra competed in his second Diamond League event in Monaco following his debut in Paris. (Source: Reuters File) Neeraj Chopra competed in his second Diamond League event in Monaco following his debut in Paris. (Source: Reuters File)

Watching Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra hurl the spear in competition can be an edge-of-the seat experience. He is prodigiously talented obviously. Being a World Junior champion, Chopra, still only 19, is one of the stars of the men’s javelin throw. What makes watching him appealing is his ability to progressively improve during the six attempts. There’s always an anticipation about a couple of big throws he can produce in the latter stages to upset the the applecart.

At the Asian Championships in Bhubaneshwar, Chopra’s first legal throw was measured at 78.59. Yet when it seemed like Chopra would fade away, he produced three 80-metre plus throws, including 85.23 in his final attempt to win gold. On Friday evening at the Stade Louis II, Chopra was participating in his second Diamond League. He started off with a modest 75.52 metres, fouled in the next attempt and subsequently registered 78.58.

The evening was going according to script. But on this particular night in Monaco, it was a false dawn.If Chopra had managed to achieve the distance he did at Bhubaneshwar, he would have won a bronze. He once again produced his best in his last attempt — a 78.92 which was preceded by 76.10, 75.37. Chopra finished in seventh place in the elite field in Monaco.

He can take solace in the fact that it turned out to be a below par day for the best throwers in the world. Everyone in the field struggled on the evening, with none of them crossing the 90-metre mark. Perhaps with the World Championship in London beckoning in a fortnight, it made sense to hold back in what would most probably be the last competition for most athletes.

German Johannes Vetter was the focus of attention in Monaco. The 24-year-old German had produced the second best throw last week — 94.44 — but on Friday night he finished third with 85.14. Olympic champion Thomas Rohler with 89.17 won gold and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadleich took silver (85.43).

Chopra said that his inability to cross 80 metres on the night was down to him wavering in his technique. “I just couldn’t control my body and somehow technically also I was not spot on.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App