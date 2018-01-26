NBRA accepts Kevin Durant’s apology

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Duran. (USA Sports) Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Duran. (USA Sports)

The National Basketball Referees Association tweeted Thursday that it has accepted the apology of Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant for accusing a referee of targeting him after he was ejected from a game Tuesday. Durant apologized to official James Williams on Wednesday, a day after accusing him of targeting Durant with a technical foul in Tuesday’s win over the New York Knicks.

“I looked at the plays, a couple techs, and I was being an a–h— last night,” Durant told reporters. “I was being a jerk. “That one foul at the end wasn’t a foul. I shouldn’t have slammed the ball down like I did. I can go back and say that I was being a jerk last night, and I deserve whatever the league is going to throw at me. I wish I could apologize to James because that was out of my character.”

In its tweet, the NBRA also said it hopes to achieve similar “common ground” when the group meets with the National Basketball Players Association at All-Star Weekend next month, a meeting that has been scheduled with hopes of easing tension between the two sides.

Durant’s teammate, forward Draymond Green, was fined $25,000 earlier this month for criticizing referees, saying the league needs to get “a whole new crop” of officials.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App