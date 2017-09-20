Only in Express

NBA’s Goran Dragic retiring from Slovenia team after Euro win

NBA guard Goran Dragic has confirmed he is retiring from the Slovenia team that won the European basketball championship. Dragic says on Tuesday, ``I achieved what I wanted, the gold medal, and this is the right time to bid farewell.''

By: AP | Published:September 20, 2017 12:08 am
Goran Dragic, Goran Dragic news, NBA guard, European basketball championship, sports news, basketball, Indian Express The 31-year-old Dragic led Slovenia with 35 points to beat Serbia 93-85 in the final on Sunday in Istanbul. (Source: AP)
Top News

NBA guard Goran Dragic has confirmed he is retiring from the Slovenia team that won the European basketball championship. Dragic says on Tuesday, “I achieved what I wanted, the gold medal, and this is the right time to bid farewell.”

The 31-year-old Dragic led Slovenia with 35 points to beat Serbia 93-85 in the final on Sunday in Istanbul, earning the MVP award.

He says Slovenia’s qualifying campaign for the 2019 world championship will start in November, and it would be impossible for him to play due to his professional duties with the Miami Heat in the NBA.

Tens of thousands of jubilant Slovenes greeted the new European champions on Monday in the capital of Ljubljana.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Express Adda
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 19, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
36
Zone B - Match 85
FT
32
Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls (36-32)
Sep 20, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - Match 52
Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 86

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 