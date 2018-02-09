NBA trade roundup: Cavaliers shake things up at deadline

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaiah Thomas drives against the Houston Rockets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaiah Thomas drives against the Houston Rockets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were involved in three major deals Thursday at the NBA’s trade deadline. Point guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Channing Frye went to the Lakers in exchange for guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr. The Lakers also received a top-three-protected 2018 first-round pick.

The Cavaliers acquired shooting guard Rodney Hood from Utah and point guard George Hill from Sacramento in a three-team trade, according to multiple media reports. Cleveland sent point guard Derrick Rose and forward Jae Crowder to the Jazz and guard Iman Shumpert to the Kings. Sacramento also received veteran swingman Joe Johnson from Utah and a 2020 second-round pick that Cleveland had acquired from the Miami Heat.

Finally, the Cavs traded guard Dwyane Wade to the Heat for a protected 2024 second-round pick. Wade spent his first 13 NBA seasons with the Heat after being the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and recently said that his goal was still to retire as a member of the team.

–The Phoenix Suns acquired point guard Elfrid Payton from the Orlando Magic, according to multiple reports. The Magic received a second-round pick in 2018 that Phoenix previously acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Payton is averaging a career-best 13.0 points per game and shooting a career-high 52 percent from the field, including 37 percent from deep. He also is averaging 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The 23-year-old was the 10th overall selection of the 2014 draft and started 234 of 281 games played for the Magic. Payton will be a restricted free agent after this season.

–The Dallas Mavericks acquired forward Doug McDermott from the New York Knicks as part of a three-way trade that also involved the Denver Nuggets. Denver sent point guard Emmanuel Mudiay to the Knicks, and Dallas shipped point guard Devin Harris to the Nuggets.

The Mavs will get a second-round pick from Denver (via Portland), and the Nuggets get a 2018 second-round pick from the Knicks (via the Clippers).

–The Memphis Grizzlies traded forward James Ennis III to the Detroit Pistons for forward Brice Johnson and a future second-round pick, according to multiple media outlets.

Ennis was averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 45 games for the Grizzlies. The 27-year-old started 14 games this season and was shooting 48.6 percent from the field.

Johnson was recently acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in the deal that sent Blake Griffin to the Pistons. Johnson didn’t get into a contest for Detroit, and he averaged 1.8 points in nine games for the Clippers before the deal.

–Jameer Nelson was traded for the second time in seven days, going from the Chicago Bulls to the Pistons in a deal that reunited the point guard with former coach Stan Van Gundy.

Nelson, who played for the Magic during Van Gundy’s tenure there, was acquired on Feb. 1 by the Bulls along with Tony Allen and Omer Asik for Nikola Mirotic and a draft pick.

Chicago received the right to swap second-round picks with the Pistons in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Bulls immediately waived center Willie Reed, who was traded to Chicago in return.

–The Bulls acquired forward Noah Vonleh and cash from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for the rights to Serbian big man Milovan Rakovic.

The move will drop the Blazers below the luxury-tax threshold and give them a $3.5 million traded-player exception.

Vonleh, 22, averaged 3.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 33 appearances for Portland this season.

–The New Orleans Pelicans traded forward Dante Cunningham to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Rashad Vaughn.

Brooklyn acquired Vaughn and a protected second-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday in exchange for center Tyler Zeller. The 21-year-old averaged 2.7 points and 7.9 minutes in 22 games for Milwaukee.

Cunningham, 30, is averaging 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game this season, appearing in 51 contests for the Pelicans.

–The Toronto Raptors were finalizing a deal to send forward Bruno Caboclo to the Kings for guard Malachi Richardson, according to multiple reports.

The 22-year-old Richardson was a first-round pick in 2016. He has appeared in 47 games over two seasons with the Kings, averaging 3.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game. Also 22, Caboclo was a first-round pick of the Raptors in 2014. Through four seasons, he has appeared in just 25 games, averaging 1.1 points and 4.5 minutes per game.

–The Heat traded forward Okaro White to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Luke Babbitt.

Babbitt, who is averaging 6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 15.2 minutes per game this season, played for the Heat in 2016-17. White, 25, averaged 3.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 13.3 minutes for the Heat this season.

