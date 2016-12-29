NBA: Golden State Warriors spoil DeMar DeRoaz’s record achievement

Klay Thompson scored 21 points for Golden State Warriors with 12 coming in the first quarter. (Source: USA Today Sports) Klay Thompson scored 21 points for Golden State Warriors with 12 coming in the first quarter. (Source: USA Today Sports)

Klay Thompson scored 12 of his 21 points in Golden State’s 42-point first quarter on Wednesday, which propelled the Warriors to a 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Despite seeing a seven-game road winning streak end, the Raptors experienced a historic moment when DeMar DeRozan became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Chris Bosh with the 15th of his team-high 29 points.

DeRozan, currently in his eighth NBA season, finished the game with 10,290 career points, 15 more than Bosh, who played his first seven seasons for Toronto.

Kyle Lowry recorded a 27-point, 11-assist double-double, and Terrence Ross dropped in 24 points off the bench, but it was not nearly enough firepower .

Kevin Durant had a 22-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Stephen Curry poured in 28 points for the Warriors, who were coming off a 109-108 loss at Cleveland on Dec. 25.

Draymond Green had 14 points and 10 assists for Golden State. Durant added seven assists and six blocked shots.

The Warriors’ win was never seriously in doubt after they buried nine of their first 10 shots en route to a 22-4 lead just 4:41 into the game. Thompson connected on a pair of three-pointers and eight points in all during the burst.

Durant and Curry also hit three-pointers in the flurry.

The Raptors rallied within five in the second quarter on the strength of 13 points from Lowry and 12 from Ross.

Golden State countered with a 14-2 run to finish the half, getting a pair of three-pointers from Durant while pushing the advantage back to 72-55 before the intermission.

Toronto closed within 10 in the third quarter and then to 114-109 with 3:01 to play with a 15-2 run capped by a DeMarre Carroll layup.

However, Carroll and Ross misfired on three-pointers with a chance to cut the deficit to two, and Curry, fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound, hit a pair of free throws with 2:04 to go, extending the lead to 116-109.

Carmelo Anthony ejected for flagrant foul as Knicks fall to Hawks

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was ejected for a flagrant foul during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday as tempers flared again in the National Basketball Association.

The nine-times All-Star was given his marching orders in the second quarter for hitting Atlanta’s Thabo Sefolosha in the head with his right hand as they jostled anticipating a rebound.

Anthony did not speak to the media afterwards, but Sefolosha pulled no metaphorical punches.

“He punched me,” the Swiss said, according to ESPN. “That was a fist right to my face.”

The Hawks beat the Knicks 102-98 in overtime.

It was the second ejection this season for Anthony, the previous coming against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 11.

Anthony’s ejection came after a spiteful game on Tuesday between Houston and Dallas finished with eight flagrant fouls called.

Wizards 111, Pacers 105

John Wall had 36 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the surging Washington Wizards fended off the Indiana Pacers.

Otto Porter scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half for the Wizards, with his three-pointer with 1:40 remaining in the middle of a 7-0 run after Indiana had roared back from a 13-point deficit.

Paul George scored 34 points with six 3-pointers for the Pacers.

Bulls 101, Nets 99

Forward Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beater from just inside the three-point line to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 101-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Butler stepped back to hit the jump shot over the outstretched arms of Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic as the buzzer sounded as Chicago erased a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes of the game.

Center Brook Lopez scored 33 points to lead the Nets. Guard Sean Kilpatrick contributed 18 points.

Pelicans 102, Clippers 98

Anthony Davis scored 20 points and rookie guard Buddy Hield added 17, including back-to-back three-pointers, to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 102-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pelicans did it without head coach Alvin Gentry, who was ejected after picking up two technical fouls in the first half. Assistant Darren Erman took over with 4:06 left in the half and the Pelicans trailing 45-39.

The Clippers got 13 points and 25 rebounds by center DeAndre Jordan, who had a double-double in the first quarter. Austin Rivers added 22 points, and Chris Paul scored 21 points.

Hornets 120, Magic 101

Kemba Walker scored 21 points as the Charlotte Hornets opened a 33-point lead in the second half en route to a 120-101 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Nicolas Batum scored 20 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists for Charlotte.

The Hornets went on a 20-6 run to open the second half and held the Magic to 5-for-22 shooting and 13 points in the third quarter.

Spurs 119, Suns 98

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 27 points and Tony Parker tied a season-high 20 as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns.

The Spurs won despite the absence of leading scorer and two-time defending NBA Defender of the Year Kawhi Leonard, who was scratched due to illness just before the game. It was the first game Leonard missed this season.

Pau Gasol added 16 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio and Manu Ginobili and David Lee scored 12 points apiece of the bench.

Bucks 119, Pistons 94

Jabari Parker racked up 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks took control late in the first half and cruised to a 119-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Parker, who was two points off his season high, reached the 20-point mark in six of his last eight games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo supplied 23 points, eight asssists and five rebounds for the Bucks.

Nuggets 105, Timberwolves 103

Nikola Jokic had 16 points and 11 assists and eight rebounds, Danilo Gallinari scored 18 and hit a go-ahead jumper with 27 seconds left as Denver beat Minnesota.

Wilson Chandler had 17 points and seven rebounds and also had a key block on Andrew Wiggins with eight seconds left to prevent Minnesota from tying it.

Trail Blazers 102, Kings 89

CJ McCollum scored 20 points and made sven assists as Portland ended a six-game losing streak with a victory over Sacramento.

Meyers Leonard came off the bench to match his season high with 16 points for the Trail Blazers, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 outings. Mason Plumlee added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Portland.

DeMarcus Cousins delivered 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Kings, who had won four in a row. Garrett Temple added 14 points for Sacramento.