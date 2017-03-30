NBA: Russell Westbrook records highest scoring triple-double in NBA history

Russell Westbrook (0) scored 57 points, just one short of his career high. (Source: AP) Russell Westbrook (0) scored 57 points, just one short of his career high. (Source: AP)

Russell Westbrook recorded the highest scoring triple-double in NBA history Wednesday night, totaling 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind, 114-106 overtime road victory over the Orlando Magic.

For Westbrook, it was just another day at work as he compiled his fourth consecutive triple-double and his 38th of the season, leaving him three shy of the NBA record held by NBA legend Oscar Robertson. The 57 points were one short of his career high.

“You just got to want it more than other people,” Westbrook said. “I don’t think about getting tired. I just keep going and going. I don’t think about it. I just think about making the next play, making winning basketball plays. I’m blessed.”

The Thunder (43-31) have won eight of the last 10 games. Westbrook scored 16 points in the fourth quarter Monday when Oklahoma City erased a 13-point deficit in the final 3:31 to win in Dallas. He scored 19 points in the final six minutes of regulation to force overtime Wednesday when the Thunder erased another 13-point fourth quarter deficit.

“Russell was spectacular coming down the stretch and the way he closed the game,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “Overall, it’s just incredible what he’s doing now. He played an exceptional second half again. He just has an incredible competitive spirit.”

“That (Westbrook’s performance) was one of the best,” Magic coach Frank Vogel said. “It’s tough to rank those over the years, but it’s right up there with the best. Give him credit.”

Westbrook hit 21 of 40 shots and six of 15 3-pointers. He made nine of 11 free throws.

He led a late rally by scoring 19 points in the final six minutes of regulation, hitting a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

Westbrook scored seven points in overtime. Until Westbrook’s 3-pointer, the Magic led the entire second half. The Magic led by as many as 21 points in third quarter. “I was just looking at the scoreboard, taking it one possession at a time,” Westbrook said. “I don’t take this game for granted. I just try to come out each and every night and compete at a high level.”

