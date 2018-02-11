NBA roundup: Steve Kerr fastest to 250 wins after topping Spurs

The victory allowed Steve Kerr to reach 250 career wins in just 302 games, 44 faster than Phil Jackson’s previous record. The victory allowed Steve Kerr to reach 250 career wins in just 302 games, 44 faster than Phil Jackson’s previous record.

Steve Kerr became the fastest coach to 250 wins in NBA history Saturday night, getting the better of old pal Gregg Popovich in the Golden State Warriors’ 122-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif. Zaza Pachulia scored 10 of his 12 points in a runaway third quarter on his birthday, helping the Warriors build a 16-point lead en route to their second straight win.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyle Anderson had 20 points apiece for the Spurs, who played without Kawhi Leonard (torn quad), Tony Parker (back tightness), Rudy Gay (bursitis in right heel) and Dejounte Murray (sprained left ankle). The victory allowed Kerr to reach 250 career wins in just 302 games, 44 faster than Phil Jackson’s previous record. He has lost just 52 times in his career.

Pelicans 138, Nets 128 (2OT)

Anthony Davis scored 44 points, including the first basket in double overtime, as New Orleans squandered a 28-point lead before escaping Barclays Center with a victory over Brooklyn. Davis posted his fourth game with at least 40 points this season and the 19th of his career. He shot 16-of-35 and hit the go-ahead 23-footer just in front of the 3-point line for a 126-124 lead.

After Davis’ jumper, Nikola Mirotic hit an 18-footer with 3:31 left, Davis hit two free throws with 2:50 left and another jumper with 88 seconds left for a 135-126 lead. The Pelicans outscored Brooklyn 14-4 in the second overtime, as the Nets missed their first nine shots of the period.

76ers 112, Clippers 98

Joel Embiid scored 29 points and swept 16 rebounds in leading Philadelphia over Los Angeles at the Wells Fargo Center. It was the eighth straight game that Embiid produced a double-double. Meanwhile, the Sixers won their third straight and matched last season’s win total of 28. JJ Redick and T.J. McConnell added 17 apiece for the Sixers, and Ben Simmons had 14 points and 10 assists. Justin Anderson also chipped in with 12 points. Dario Saric had 10.

Bucks 111, Magic 104

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 of his 32 points in the second half and Khris Middleton finished with 21 points to lead Milwaukee over Orlando at the Amway Center. Antetokounmpo and Middleton combined to hit 22 of 37 shots from the floor as the Bucks’ offense connected at a 52.4 percent clip and made 9 of 25 3-point attempts despite playing without center John Henson (hamstring) and forward Jabari Parker, who was held out of the second game of a back-to-back as he eases his way back after returning from ACL surgery.

Defensively, the Bucks held Orlando to 44.6 percent shooting and an 8-for-30 mark from distance. Mario Hezonja led the Magic with 23 points while Evan Fournier finished with 20 and Shelvin Mack added 19 off the bench on 8-of-10 shooting.

Wizards 101, Bulls 90

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 25 points, giving short-handed Washington some badly needed help as they defeated slumping Chicago at the United Center. The Wizards, without John Wall (recovering from knee surgery), also were missing forward Markieff Morris (illness), leaving them with two big holes — and things got worse during the game.

Satoransky also may have been hurt as he went down hard and banged his head with 2:35 left. Tim Frazier played six minutes and left with a nasal fracture. Ian Mahinmi also played six minutes but the team announced in the third quarter that he also wouldn’t return due to illness. Still, the Wizards got enough offense to outlast the struggling Bulls. Satoransky now has scored in double figures four times this month.

Mavericks 130, Lakers 123

The 39-year-old Dirk Nowitzki turned back the clock by scoring a season-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Dallas made key plays down the stretch to beat new-look Los Angeles at the American Airlines Center. Back-to-back jumpers by Dennis Smith Jr. and Doug McDermott, the latter with 2:34 to play, pushed the Mavericks to a 121-118 lead.

After the teams traded free throws, Kyle Kuzma’s fadeaway jumper with 1:30 remaining kept the Lakers within 123-121, but a dunk by Maxi Kleber off a Smith assist and a bucket by Salah Mejri expanded Dallas’ advantage to 127-121 with just 53.4 on the clock. Los Angeles would not threaten again.

Nuggets 123, Suns 113

All five starters scored in double figures Saturday night as Denver pulled away in the second half to beat Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Wilson Chandler led the way for Denver with 26 points, hitting 11 of 15 shots from the field. Will Barton added 25 on 10-of-14 shooting, converting 4 of 6 3-point attempts. Center Nikola Jokic nearly achieved a triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Guards Gary Harris and Jamal Murray chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Nuggets upped their record to 30-26 and moved into the seventh playoff spot in the Western Conference. They’re a half-game ahead of New Orleans.

