NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook shoots Thunder past Kings

Russell Westbrook drained the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to give the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Westbrook received an inbounds pass just to the right of the top of the key and knocked down the decisive line-drive shot, leading to a raucous on-court celebration. The shot capped off his 18th triple-double of the campaign as Westbrook finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

Paul George had 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma City, which won for just the third time in the past 10 games. Carmelo Anthony matched his season high of seven 3-pointers while scoring 23 points. Zach Randolph had 29 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Wizards 110, Cavaliers 103

Bradley Beal had 18 points, and Washington extended its winning streak to three games by outlasting host Cleveland. Tomas Satoransky, who is starting in place of injured Wizards All-Star guard John Wall, scored 17 points, as did Kelly Oubre Jr. Otto Porter had 15 points for Washington. LeBron James had 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland, which had a four-game winning streak end.

Warriors 134, Clippers 127

Golden State left its first-quarter woes behind at the All-Star break, exploding to a double-digit lead in the first seven minutes en route to a victory over Los Angeles in Oakland, Calif. Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 44 points, including a 38-footer at the first-quarter horn, to lift the Warriors to their fourth straight home victory.

Lou Williams, who burned the Warriors for a career-best 50 points in the clubs’ most recent meeting in Oakland last month, had a 21-point, 12-assist double-double for the Clippers. Los Angeles fell for the 12th time in its past 13 visits to Oracle Arena.

76ers 116, Bulls 115

Ben Simmons hit a pair of free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining, and he finished with 32 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to send visiting Philadelphia past Chicago. The point total was a career high for Simmons, helping Philadelphia extend its winning streak to a season-best six games. Chicago lost for the fifth time in seven games. Chicago led by one after a pair of JJ Redick free throws with eight seconds left, but Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (30 points, 13 rebounds) came up with a steal and the Bulls’ Denzel Valentine committed a foul on Simmons.

Knicks 120, Magic 113

Trey Burke scored 26 points off the bench and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 as New York snapped an eight-game losing streak, beating host Orlando. Evan Fournier had 25 points and Nikola Vucevic added 19 to lead the Magic, who have dropped four straight games. Kyle O’Quinn had a crucial 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Knicks, whose reserves outscored Orlando 56-35. Emmanuel Mudiay contributed eight points, four assists and five rebounds in his first start at point guard for the Knicks. Fellow young point guard Frank Ntilikina, who could see some starts as well, had seven points.

Hornets 111, Nets 96

Kemba Walker scored 31 points as Charlotte pulled away in the fourth quarter against visiting Brooklyn. Dwight Howard provided 15 points and 24 rebounds for Charlotte, which has won two in a row. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s 13 points, Marvin Williams’ 11 and Nic Batum’s 10 allowed the Hornets’ starting five to all score in double figures.

The Nets lost their eighth game in a row as their approach at perimeter scoring didn’t work. They made only 14 of 43 attempts from 3-point range.

