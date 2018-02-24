NBA roundup: Milwaukee Bucks end Toronto Raptors ‘ 7-game streak

Milwaukee Bucks Eric Bledsoe goes to pass the ball as Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl defends at the Air Canada Centre. Milwaukee defeated Toronto in overtime. (Source: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports) Milwaukee Bucks Eric Bledsoe goes to pass the ball as Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl defends at the Air Canada Centre. Milwaukee defeated Toronto in overtime. (Source: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe had 21 points apiece when the Bucks opened their post-break season with a 122-119 overtime victory over the Eastern Division-leading Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre on Friday.

Jason Terry had 14 points, including five in overtime, and John Henson had 12 points and eight rebounds in his first game after missing the previous three with a hamstring injury for the Bucks, who have won six of eight.

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and Serge Ibaka had 18 points for Raptors, who had a seven-game winning streak broken while losing for the first time in three meetings against the Bucks.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam each had 17 points for the Raptors, who forced overtime on Jonas Valanciunas’ basket as regulation time expired to make it 110-110.

Cavaliers 112, Grizzlies 89

LeBron James recorded his 11th triple-double of the season to lead Cleveland past host Memphis.

James had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Cavs avenge a 110-103 loss to Washington on Thursday, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

Playing in its first game since the All-Star break, Memphis has now lost eight in a row.

Pelicans 124, Heat 123 (OT)

Jrue Holiday made the game-winning basket with seven seconds left in support of Anthony Davis’ 45 points as New Orleans edged visiting Miami in New Orleans.

Dwyane Wade’s jumper gave the Heat a one-point lead with 21 seconds left, but Holiday answered with a jumper from the lane. Miami had another chance, but Wade missed a jumper and Josh Richardson missed a tip.

Davis added 17 rebounds, five blocks and five steals as the Pelicans won their fourth straight. The Heat lost their third straight in a battle of teams that began the night clinging to the final playoff spot in their respective conferences.

Rockets 120, Timberwolves 102

Clint Capela was a stabilizing force in the paint as Houston extended its winning streak to 11 games with a victory over Minnesota in Houston.

Capela finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds. The Rockets also received strong performances from guards James Harden (31 points, nine assists) and Chris Paul (14 points, 10 boards, eight assists) in improving to 3-0 against the Timberwolves this season.

Andrew Wiggins paced Minnesota with 21 points while Jeff Teague added 18 points, four assists and two steals. Jimmy Butler was carried off the floor in the third quarter after injuring his right knee on a non-contact play. He is set to undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Celtics 110, Pistons 98

Daniel Theis scored a career-high 19 points, and Boston used a strong effort from its bench to snap a three-game losing streak and top host Detroit.

Theis was one of four Boston reserves to reach double figures. Marcus Morris had 15 points, Marcus Smart tossed in 12 and Terry Rozier chipped in 11 as the Celtics bench outscored its counterparts 65-21. Smart had missed the previous 11 games with right hand lacerations.

Kyrie Irving led Boston’s first unit with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists. Jayson Tatum contributed 15 points in the first game for both clubs since the All-Star break. Ish Smith led the Pistons with 20 points and six assists while Blake Griffin scored 17 points but committed six turnovers.

Hornets 122, Wizards 105

Frank Kaminsky scored 25 points while Kemba Walker celebrated his 500th NBA game with 24 as Charlotte defeated Washington in Washington D.C.

The Wizards had won eight of their last 10 games before this contest, but Washington has had trouble with Charlotte all season. The Hornets now are 3-0 against the Wizards.

Kaminsky came off the bench to score his 25 points, including hitting six 3-pointers, while Walker got 20 in the second half alone.

Pacers 116, Hawks 93

Thaddeus Young scored 20 points and Victor Oladipo showed off his playmaking abilities on an off-shooting night as Indiana hammered visiting Atlanta.

Oladipo hit just five of 16 shots for 14 points, but made an impact all over the court. The All-Star finished with nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

Domantas Sabonis came off the bench to score 21 points and grab 13 rebounds, and Lance Stephenson added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Pacers, who have won four in a row and 10 of their last 13. Isaiah Taylor scored 17 points, and Taurean Prince added 14 points for the Hawks.

Nuggets 122, Spurs 119

Gary Harris scored 23 points, including six in the final minutes during a crucial, decisive run, as Denver outlasted visiting San Antonio.

Harris’ jumper with 3:05 to play and the game tied at 114 were the first points of a 6-1 run (with all those points scored by Harris) that sent the Nuggets to a 120-115 lead with 45.3 seconds remaining. Denver was able to hang on from there, winning its fourth straight contest and its 10th in its past 13 games.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, recording his third straight triple-double before fouling out with 1:46 to play. Wilson Chandler added a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 38 points, his 12th 30-plus-point game this season.

Clippers 128, Suns 117

Lou Williams had 35 points off the bench and Tobias Harris had 30 points and 12 rebounds as Los Angeles blitzed host Phoenix early and rolled to victory.

Harris and Williams took turns personally dismantling the skidding Suns, who have lost eight straight and 13 of 14.

Harris scored 16 points in the first quarter, and the Clippers scored the first 19 points of the game. They led 24-2 en route to a 40-point first quarter. Williams had 23 points in the second quarter.

Trail Blazers 100, Jazz 81

CJ McCollum scored 26 points and Damian Lillard added 24 to lead visiting Portland past Utah.

Jusuf Nurkic scored 15 points and collected seven rebounds and Al-Farouq Aminu added 12 points and eight boards for Portland. The Blazers beat Utah for the first time this season after losing two previous meetings.

Utah had its league-leading 11-game winning streak snapped after being undone by turnovers. The Jazz totaled 20 turnovers over four quarters, leading to 22 points for the Blazers. Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points to lead the Jazz while Rudy Gobert added 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Lakers 124, Mavericks 102

Isaiah Thomas made his home debut for his new team, contributing 17 points to Los Angeles’ ninth consecutive home win in beating Dallas at Staples Center.

Lonzo Ball returned from a 15-game absence due to a sprained left MCL to chip in with nine points off the bench, helping the Lakers snap a three-game losing streak. Ball also found time for seven rebounds and six assists in just 17 minutes.

Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews shared game-high scoring honors with 19 points apiece for the Mavericks, who lost their third straight.

