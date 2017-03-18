NBA: New Orleans Pelicans upset Houston Rockets without DeMarcus Cousins

New Orleans is now 2-0 without Cousins and 3-7 when he’s played since trading for him. (Source: AP) New Orleans is now 2-0 without Cousins and 3-7 when he’s played since trading for him. (Source: AP)

Solomon Hill scored a career-high 30 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans overcome the absence of All-Star DeMarcus Cousins in a 128-112 upset over the Houston Rockets in the NBA on Friday night.

Anthony Davis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans, which has won three of four. Jrue Holiday added 19 points despite early foul trouble.

James Harden had 41 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, but that was not enough to prevent Houston’s first loss in four games. Lou Williams added 14 points and Montrezl Harrell 13.

Cousins was sidelined by left knee and rib soreness. New Orleans is now 2-0 without Cousins and 3-7 when he’s played since trading for him Feb. 19.

Pelicans rookie guard Wayne Selden scored 11 points in his third career NBA game.

CELTICS 98, NETS 95

Jae Crowder scored nine of his 24 points late in the fourth quarter and Avery Bradley had 16 overall as Boston edged Brooklyn.

Al Horford added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics, who were playing without All-Star Isaiah Thomas. Boston’s point guard sat out the first game of a two-game road trip. Thomas, second in the NBA in scoring with 29.2 points per game, bruised his right knee in Wednesday night’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves after a hard fall.

Boston moved within two games of the idle Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 23 points and Randy Foye added 14 for Brooklyn.

HEAT 123, TIMBERWOLVES 105

Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Tyler Johnson scored 23 off the bench as Miami downed Minnesota.

Goran Dragic scored 19 points and added 10 assists for Miami, which lost Dion Waiters to an ankle injury in the second quarter but moved to 23-5 in its last 28 games overall and 15-1 in its last 16 at home.

James Johnson scored 17 for the Heat, who never trailed and put the game away with a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were 21 for 22 from the foul line.

WIZARDS 112, BULLS 107

Bradley Beal scored 24 points and John Wall dished out a career-high 20 assists to go with 14 points as Washington held on to defeat Chicago.

Playing their first game since Dwyane Wade suffered a fractured elbow that will keep him out for the rest of the regular season, the Bulls rallied from 19 points down and had a chance to tie it, but Jimmy Butler missed a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left.

Butler finished with 28 points and Robin Lopez added a season-high 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Washington’s Jason Smith, starting in place of Markieff Morris who was a late scratch due to illness, tied his season high with 17 points.

76ERS 116, MAVERICKS 74

Justin Anderson tied his career high with 19 points and Robert Covington scored 12 of his 18 points in a dominant third quarter, helping Philadelphia rout Dallas.

Richaun Holmes added 17 points for the 76ers, who snapped an eight-game losing streak to Dallas while spoiling Nerlens Noel’s return to Philadelphia.

Noel had nine points and five rebounds in his first game against his former team since being traded on Feb. 23. Dwight Powell led the Mavericks with 14 points.

Philadelphia got its largest margin of victory of the season while handing Dallas its worst defeat, topping the Mavericks’ 128-90 setback at Cleveland on Nov. 25. The loss also hurt the playoff chances of the Mavericks, who began the day 3 { games behind Denver for the final spot in the Western Conference.

RAPTORS 87, PISTONS 75

Serge Ibaka had 17 points and eight rebounds as Toronto used a fourth-quarter surge to beat Detroit.

Toronto outscored Detroit 27-9 in the final period to take control of a game that appeared to be slipping away. The Pistons missed their final 10 shots of the game.

DeMar DeRozan added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Toronto, which won for the second time in five games.

Reggie Jackson had 20 points for Detroit, which lost its third in a row. Andre Drummond had 22 points, but only had eight before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, posting matching 34.1 shooting percentages. Corey Joseph hit a pair of free throws with 1.1 seconds left in the half to give Toronto a 40-38 lead.

