NBA: LeBron James helps Cleveland Cavaliers to win over Minnesota Timberwolves

Cleveland Cavaliers lead the standings in the Eastern Conference. (Source: Reuters/USA Today) Cleveland Cavaliers lead the standings in the Eastern Conference. (Source: Reuters/USA Today)

LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds to turn back a charge from Andrew Wiggins and help the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Channing Frye had 21 points and 10 rebounds while starting for All-Star Kevin Love, who will miss at least the next six weeks after having surgery on his left knee. Kyre Irving scored 25 points for the Cavs and James sealed the victory with a stepback 3-pointer with two minutes to play.

Wiggins scored 41 points against the team that drafted him and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 for the Wolves, who finished a six-game homestand at 2-4. The Wolves allowed Cleveland to shoot 51 percent and hit 13 3s.

BULLS 105, RAPTORS 94

CHICAGO: Doug McDermott scored 20 points, All-Star Jimmy Butler had 19 points and 12 assists in his return to the lineup, and Chicago beat Toronto for the 11th straight time.

Taj Gibson had 14 points and Rajon Rondo added 12 for the Bulls, who led by as many as 23 points and never trailed in the final three quarters to snap a three-game skid.

Toronto’s last win in the series was Dec. 31, 2013.

Kyle Lowry scored 22 points to lead the Raptors, who lost their third straight and fell one-half game behind idle Atlanta for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. DeMar DeRozan was limited to 18 points _ 10 below his season average. He was whistled for his second technical found in the final minute and ejected from the game.

KINGS 97, LAKERS 96

LOS ANGELES: DeMarcus Cousins had 40 points and 12 rebounds, and Sacramento held on for its fourth straight win.

Lou Williams scored 29 points off the bench to lead the Lakers, who rallied from 13 down early in the fourth quarter and tied the game 91-all on his 3-pointer with 1:31 to play.

Los Angeles pulled even twice more, including on another 3 by Williams, but couldn’t overcome Cousins, who scored the final 10 points for Sacramento.

Williams’ potential game-winning 3 went wide right of the basket at the buzzer. He was 4 of 11 from long range.

The Lakers got within two in the third only to have the Kings run off nine points in a row and extend their lead to 68-57. Williams made a 3 and another basket, and Larry Nance Jr. scored to cut Sacramento’s lead to 70-64 heading into the fourth.