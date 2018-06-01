Follow Us:
Friday, June 01, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News
  • NBA Finals: Stephen Curry’s stunning 3-pointer described as ‘coolest thing ever’; watch video

NBA Finals: Stephen Curry’s stunning 3-pointer described as ‘coolest thing ever’; watch video

Stephen Curry scored a total of 29 points with 9 assists and 6 rebounds as he scripted a 124-114 victory for Warriors in the first game of NBA finals.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 1, 2018 10:45:49 am
NBA Finals Stephen Curry scored 29 points for Golden State Warriors. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

It was a thrilling contest between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors as the two collided in the first game of the NBA final on Friday. With an opportunity to win the game with a throw at the end of fourth quarter, Geroge Hill stuffed it up, and the match went to the fourth quarter, where Stephen Curry combined with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green to take Warriors to 124-114 victory over Cavaliers.

But the highlight of the match came in the final second of the 2nd half, when Warriors were trailing 56-53, 3 points behind their opponents. Needing a triple-pointer to equalise with just 5 seconds to go, Curry took a shot from near the half-court line, hitting the bull’s eye, as it went straight through the hoops. The near-impossible shot from 38-metre thrilled the crowd as they stood up to cheer for the effort, while Curry showed off at the court, after taking the shot.

The stunner received massive applause from twitterati with former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist describing it as the “coolest thing” ever.

LeBron James remained the top scorer in the game with 51 points in the match but failed to script a win for Cleveland Cavaliers. Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the finals, with 6 games still to be played.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
These goals cost us the title, basically. It’s very hard right now but that’s the life of a goalkeeper. 