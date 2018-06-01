NBA Finals: Stephen Curry’s stunning 3-pointer described as ‘coolest thing ever’; watch video

Stephen Curry scored 29 points for Golden State Warriors. (Source: Reuters) Stephen Curry scored 29 points for Golden State Warriors. (Source: Reuters)

It was a thrilling contest between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors as the two collided in the first game of the NBA final on Friday. With an opportunity to win the game with a throw at the end of fourth quarter, Geroge Hill stuffed it up, and the match went to the fourth quarter, where Stephen Curry combined with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green to take Warriors to 124-114 victory over Cavaliers.

But the highlight of the match came in the final second of the 2nd half, when Warriors were trailing 56-53, 3 points behind their opponents. Needing a triple-pointer to equalise with just 5 seconds to go, Curry took a shot from near the half-court line, hitting the bull’s eye, as it went straight through the hoops. The near-impossible shot from 38-metre thrilled the crowd as they stood up to cheer for the effort, while Curry showed off at the court, after taking the shot.

The stunner received massive applause from twitterati with former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist describing it as the “coolest thing” ever.

Quite possibly the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in sport just then from @StephenCurry30 #NBAFinals — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) 1 June 2018

Stephen Curry drains a 38-foot 3-pointer to tie game at 56 at halftime. Two-time MVP pointed and stuck out his tongue in delight. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) 1 June 2018

we all knew that was going in tbh. pic.twitter.com/3Tuy0JxnyY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) 1 June 2018

Yo @StephenCurry30 shot that shot from my house in Long Beach. — Prop (@prophiphop) June 1, 2018

@StephenCurry30 boils my blood with these circus shots that hit nothing but the bottom of the net smfh. #GSWvsCLE #nbafinals #StephCurry — Thomas Williams Jr (@Topdoggjr) June 1, 2018

LeBron James remained the top scorer in the game with 51 points in the match but failed to script a win for Cleveland Cavaliers. Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the finals, with 6 games still to be played.

