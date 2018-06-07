NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score: Cavaliers 40-34 Warriors in Quarter 2

NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score: Cleveland Cavaliers take on Golden State Warriors. (Source: USA Today Sports) NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score: Cleveland Cavaliers take on Golden State Warriors. (Source: USA Today Sports)

NBA Finals pit Cleveland Cavaliers against Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight season. GSW came in as favourites and that has held true after the first two games. Warriors were pushed into overtime in Game 1 but avoided drama in Game 2 with a strong fourth quarter. Now, trailing 0-2, Cavs need to clinch a win in Game 3 to avoid falling into a 0-3 pit from which no team in 130 attempts in NBA Playoffs history has been able to overturn things. In this cause, Cavs must rely heavily on LeBron James to repeat his 51 points from Game 1 and his stupendous run in Game 3 in previous two NBA Finals – 32 points in 2016 and 39 points last year. Catch live score and updates from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio as Cleveland Cavaliers host Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of NBA Finals.