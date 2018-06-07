Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score: Cavaliers 40-34 Warriors in Quarter 2

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 7, 2018 7:24:31 am
nba final live, cavs vs golden state live score, nba final game 3, nba live, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, cavs vs warriors, cavs vs gsw, lebron james, stephen curry, sports news, indian express NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score: Cleveland Cavaliers take on Golden State Warriors. (Source: USA Today Sports)

NBA Finals pit Cleveland Cavaliers against Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight season. GSW came in as favourites and that has held true after the first two games. Warriors were pushed into overtime in Game 1 but avoided drama in Game 2 with a strong fourth quarter. Now, trailing 0-2, Cavs need to clinch a win in Game 3 to avoid falling into a 0-3 pit from which no team in 130 attempts in NBA Playoffs history has been able to overturn things. In this cause, Cavs must rely heavily on LeBron James to repeat his 51 points from Game 1 and his stupendous run in Game 3 in previous two NBA Finals – 32 points in 2016 and 39 points last year. Catch live score and updates from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio as Cleveland Cavaliers host Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of NBA Finals.

Live Blog

07:24 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Foul on Kevin Durant!

TKevil Durant has been fouled once again as he attempted to go for a shoot. He gets a free throw. Meanwhile, LeBron James has landed awkwadly on his heels and appears to be injured. A triple from JR Smith takes Cavaliers lead to 40-34 in quarter 2.

07:17 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
KING LEBRON!

Double Layup shots from LeBron James and he has taken his side to a good lead early on in the second quarter. He is using his upper body strength to counter the defences from Warriors. Cavaliers 35-28 Warriors.

07:14 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Kevin Durant leads the points tally after first Quarter

Kevin Durant has scored 13 points in the first quarter - that's the most by any player in the match so far. Durant Durant!

07:10 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
End of first Quarter

Durant receives a 2-point free throw in the dying minutes of the first quarter. And he manages to score from both. And the score is so close at the whistle. Cavaliers 28-29 Warriors. 

07:06 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Warriors closing gaps

After an early high, the things have come to a standstill for Cavaliers in the first quarter, and Warriors have started to catch up. With Durant scoring twice through throws followed by a triple pointer from Klay Thompson, the score is now Warriors 24-26 Cavaliers.

07:01 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
For all the criticism, JR Smith is on fire

JR Smith has got an early 7 in the match in the first quarter. He is silencing his critics. 

06:59 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Time Out

Warriors close in the gap over Cavaliers with a left-handed layup by Stephen Curry that takes the total to Cavs 22-14 Warriors. This is an intense battle in the middle, but Cavs are rolling on a high at the moment with all the five starting players scoring points in the first quarter.

06:56 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Things starting to get ugly

Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green get into an argument as things start to heat up. The two players have been at each other's throat in the first two games in the finals, and Green is starting to charge up at the officials.

06:54 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Foul by Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has fouled Cavaliers man and they get a throw. Warriors are trying to close the gap but solid defensive unit being led by Kevin Love who gets the offense going, before Draymond Green commits a foul.

06:52 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
MIND BENDING STRIKE FROM LEBRON JAMES!

This shot from LeBron James, though!

06:48 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Stephen Curry calls for time out!

Cavaliers are on the roll and Kevin Love gets another double pointer to take the lead to 14-4 before a timeout call from Stephen Curry halts the play. Kevin Durant looks unhappy with the team at the moment. 

06:45 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Cavaliers on a roll!

Clevaland Cavaliers have started the game on a high and what a tremendous shot by LeBron James, who trapped Curry and then went for a slam dunk. Cavaliers leading 12-4 in the first quarter.

06:40 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Golden State Warriors Starting 5

Here is the starting line-up of Golden State Warriors

06:35 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Stats

With a 2-0 deficit, the odds are stacked up against Cavaliers. According to the statistics, the teams that lead the NBA finals 2-0 have a 29-4 win record. But then, another interesting thing to notice is the fact that the last team to overcome the deficit was Cavaliers back in 2016.

06:25 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Warriors are out to battle!

Golden State Warriors are out on the field being led by Stephen Curry, who is the top-scorer. Can he lead his side to another win in Game 3?

06:21 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Cavaliers are out on the floor!

Cavaliers are out on the floor. LeBron James is the hey ma - he has scored 80 points so far in the finals. The fourth-most points after Game 2 in NBA Finals history. He needs to help his side for the win.

06:18 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
NBA FINALS, GAME 3

Here we go for the Game 3 of the NBA Finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. The finals have seen its fair share of controversies, over the calls made by the referee. Warriors Draymond Green's tackles have been particularly come under scrutiny. But the results states that  Warriors have a 2-0 lead. Cavs need the win in the 3rd Game. Can they bounce back?

