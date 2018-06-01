Follow Us:
Friday, June 01, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
  NBA Finals Live, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live: Cavaliers lead 53-53 Warriors in 2nd Quarter
NBA Finals Live, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live: Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors meet in the NBA Finals for fourth consecutive year.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 1, 2018 7:35:26 am
NBA Finals Live: Warriors and Cavaliers face each other in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Friday. (Source: AP)

NBA Finals Live, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live: Cleveland Cavaliers face Golden State Warriors for the fourth consecutive year in the NBA Finals on Friday. In a showcase of two of the best basketball players, Stephen Curry and LeBron James will battle it out once more on the court to earn the NBA Championship title. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be played in Oakland, California With Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in form, Warriors will go into the final a confident unit. What the Cavaliers have is LeBron James, who already has led two underdogs to titles in the past five years. Curry is looking to make some history, too. The league’s Most Valuable Player in 2014-15 and 2015-16, he could become the eighth player with multiple MVP honors and three or more NBA titles. Catch live scores, updates from GWS vs Cavs in Game 1 of NBA Finals.

NBA Final Live Score: Golden State Warriors against Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals, Game 1

07:33 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Durant enters and scores a three pointer

Kevin Durant returns to the action and scores a triple straightaway. This is what he calls an experience. Steph Curry passes the ball to Draymond Green who scores a double and earns a free shoot to Warriors. Warriors have closed the gap in the closing minutes of Quarter 2. Durant slam dunks and takes the score to 53-53!

07:30 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Stephen Curry is not far behind James

Stephen Curry scores five points in a matter of minutes as he takes Warriors closer to Cavaliers, and takes his total points tally to 15, with 3 assists. Terrific competition in motion at the moment. Cavs lead 51-45 against Warriors. 

07:27 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
LeBron James has struck 20 points

LeBron James has already scored 20 out of 44 points for Cleveland Cavaliers, and he looks to be in absolutely thunderous form. He has gone off the field for now, to catch a breath. Meanwhile, Cavaliers lead 49-40 against Warriors.

07:26 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Record for Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has broken this record:

07:23 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Warriors defence is sleeping or what?

LeBron James slams yet another dunk but that was a poor defence from Warriors. They were caught napping inside the D, as James scores a double pointer for Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers are in lead 44 -40 against Golden State Warriors. 

07:19 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
LBJ has 16 points already in the game!

Le Bron James jumps up and dunks another double pointer for Cavaliers. He already has 16 points and counting in the match. He is an absolute BEAST! And Cavs have called for a time out. 

07:13 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Quarter 2 -= Here we go!

LeBron James kicks off with a thunderous slam dunk as he scores a double for Cavaliers. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson is back on the field. And a foul by Cavs player, gives a double shoot to Warriors. 

07:11 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Will Cavs take the first game?

Cavs are in the lead. Can LeBron James take his side to the win?

07:10 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
End of 1st Quarter

Cavaliers take the lead at the end of 1st quarter, but it is very tight at the moment. Cavs lead 30-29 to Warriors. Still three quarters to go and tables can shift at any time. Meanwhile, look at this crazy shot from Stephen Curry!

07:06 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Warriors take the lead

Stephen Curry's terrific pass inside the box to his fellow teammate who jumped up to score a double, and takes Warriors into the lead for the first time in the match. CAVS 27 - Warriors 26. And guess, what Klay Thompson is back!

07:02 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Update on Klay Thompson

The injury on Thompson does not look to be too serious, and Warriors still have a hope that he may return in this match. He tripped on his left leg, which was previously injured as well. 

06:59 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
There is no stopping LeBron James!

LeBron James could be playing his final few games for Warriors and he is absolutely on fire - Cleveland Cavaliers are leading 21-19!

<

06:54 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Klay Thompson is limping

Klay Thompson has been tripped over by a Warriors player by  J R Smith, but there seems to be no dirty play here. It seems like an actual moment of tripping over due to wet floor. And Thompson has walked off due to injury.

06:51 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Stephen Curry is on fire!

Stephen Curry is absolutely on fire before the first break - he has already scored five points for the Warriors, and he is establishing himself as the MVP for this year as well. Just look at this sleak shot from the player. 

06:44 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
1st Round

Cavaliers have taken than early lead with 4-0 but a three-pointer from Stephe Curry brings Golden Stat Warriors closer to the opposition.  Curry is already looking in a terrific form, as he goes for a double pointer and is fouled by Warriors player. A free shot to Warriors, and now the score is level at 6-6/

06:42 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Cavaliers starting line up for Game 1

Here is the starting line up for Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1

06:39 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Golden State Warriors enter the arena

Golden State Warriors MVP - Kevin Durant - enters the arena

06:39 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Golden State Warriors enter the arena

Golden State Warriors MVP - Kevin Durant - enters the arena

06:38 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
NBA FINALS - GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS vs CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

After a season filled with shocks and surprises returns, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James and Stephen Curry - It has been an epic season so far. These two teams have reached the finals for the fourth time in three years - Cavs have once, GSW have one last year - who will take the victory this year?

LeBron James will star in his eighth straight NBA finals. (Source: AP)

Golden State Warriors begin the defense of their championship in the NBA Finals on Friday, with LeBron James wrapping his 15th season as a pro. The 33-year-old is averaging 34 points, 9.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in the playoffs while barely leaving the floor for the depth-challenged Cavaliers. In playoffs, James averages 41.3 minutes per game. Golden State, who won the series last summer four games to one, have won 17 of their last 18 postseason games.

