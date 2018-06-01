NBA Finals Live, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live: Cavaliers lead 53-53 Warriors in 2nd Quarter

NBA Finals Live, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live: Cleveland Cavaliers face Golden State Warriors for the fourth consecutive year in the NBA Finals on Friday. In a showcase of two of the best basketball players, Stephen Curry and LeBron James will battle it out once more on the court to earn the NBA Championship title. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be played in Oakland, California With Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in form, Warriors will go into the final a confident unit. What the Cavaliers have is LeBron James, who already has led two underdogs to titles in the past five years. Curry is looking to make some history, too. The league’s Most Valuable Player in 2014-15 and 2015-16, he could become the eighth player with multiple MVP honors and three or more NBA titles. Catch live scores, updates from GWS vs Cavs in Game 1 of NBA Finals.
Live Blog
NBA Final Live Score: Golden State Warriors against Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals, Game 1
Golden State Warriors begin the defense of their championship in the NBA Finals on Friday, with LeBron James wrapping his 15th season as a pro. The 33-year-old is averaging 34 points, 9.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in the playoffs while barely leaving the floor for the depth-challenged Cavaliers. In playoffs, James averages 41.3 minutes per game. Golden State, who won the series last summer four games to one, have won 17 of their last 18 postseason games.
Kevin Durant returns to the action and scores a triple straightaway. This is what he calls an experience. Steph Curry passes the ball to Draymond Green who scores a double and earns a free shoot to Warriors. Warriors have closed the gap in the closing minutes of Quarter 2. Durant slam dunks and takes the score to 53-53!
Stephen Curry scores five points in a matter of minutes as he takes Warriors closer to Cavaliers, and takes his total points tally to 15, with 3 assists. Terrific competition in motion at the moment. Cavs lead 51-45 against Warriors.
LeBron James has already scored 20 out of 44 points for Cleveland Cavaliers, and he looks to be in absolutely thunderous form. He has gone off the field for now, to catch a breath. Meanwhile, Cavaliers lead 49-40 against Warriors.
Klay Thompson has broken this record:
LeBron James slams yet another dunk but that was a poor defence from Warriors. They were caught napping inside the D, as James scores a double pointer for Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers are in lead 44 -40 against Golden State Warriors.
Le Bron James jumps up and dunks another double pointer for Cavaliers. He already has 16 points and counting in the match. He is an absolute BEAST! And Cavs have called for a time out.
LeBron James kicks off with a thunderous slam dunk as he scores a double for Cavaliers. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson is back on the field. And a foul by Cavs player, gives a double shoot to Warriors.
Cavs are in the lead. Can LeBron James take his side to the win?
Cavaliers take the lead at the end of 1st quarter, but it is very tight at the moment. Cavs lead 30-29 to Warriors. Still three quarters to go and tables can shift at any time. Meanwhile, look at this crazy shot from Stephen Curry!
Stephen Curry's terrific pass inside the box to his fellow teammate who jumped up to score a double, and takes Warriors into the lead for the first time in the match. CAVS 27 - Warriors 26. And guess, what Klay Thompson is back!
The injury on Thompson does not look to be too serious, and Warriors still have a hope that he may return in this match. He tripped on his left leg, which was previously injured as well.
LeBron James could be playing his final few games for Warriors and he is absolutely on fire - Cleveland Cavaliers are leading 21-19!
Klay Thompson has been tripped over by a Warriors player by J R Smith, but there seems to be no dirty play here. It seems like an actual moment of tripping over due to wet floor. And Thompson has walked off due to injury.
Stephen Curry is absolutely on fire before the first break - he has already scored five points for the Warriors, and he is establishing himself as the MVP for this year as well. Just look at this sleak shot from the player.
Cavaliers have taken than early lead with 4-0 but a three-pointer from Stephe Curry brings Golden Stat Warriors closer to the opposition. Curry is already looking in a terrific form, as he goes for a double pointer and is fouled by Warriors player. A free shot to Warriors, and now the score is level at 6-6/
Here is the starting line up for Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1
Golden State Warriors MVP - Kevin Durant - enters the arena
After a season filled with shocks and surprises returns, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James and Stephen Curry - It has been an epic season so far. These two teams have reached the finals for the fourth time in three years - Cavs have once, GSW have one last year - who will take the victory this year?