NBA Finals Live, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live: Cavaliers lead 53-53 Warriors in 2nd Quarter

NBA Finals Live, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live: Cleveland Cavaliers face Golden State Warriors for the fourth consecutive year in the NBA Finals on Friday. In a showcase of two of the best basketball players, Stephen Curry and LeBron James will battle it out once more on the court to earn the NBA Championship title. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be played in Oakland, California With Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in form, Warriors will go into the final a confident unit. What the Cavaliers have is LeBron James, who already has led two underdogs to titles in the past five years. Curry is looking to make some history, too. The league’s Most Valuable Player in 2014-15 and 2015-16, he could become the eighth player with multiple MVP honors and three or more NBA titles. Catch live scores, updates from GWS vs Cavs in Game 1 of NBA Finals.