NBA Finals Live Score, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Warriors 38-35 Cavaliers after first quarter

NBA Finals Live: Cleveland Cavaliers are staring at a 3-0 deficit. (USA TODAY Sports) NBA Finals Live: Cleveland Cavaliers are staring at a 3-0 deficit. (USA TODAY Sports)

NBA Finals Live Score: Cleveland Cavaliers are staring at a 3-0 deficit in the best-of-seven championship, a hole that no NBA team has ever climbed out of and one that must seem even more frustrating given that they had a chance to win two of the first games. The Cavaliers are facing a seemingly insurmountable deficit in their NBA Finals clash with the Golden State Warriors but said on Thursday the defending champions can still expect plenty of fightback. With LeBron James on their side, one can never count out the Cavaliers, even if the heart of their team twisted his ankle on Wednesday and is still sporting the ill-effects from an inadvertent poke in the eye during Game One. The Cavs know a little bit about rewriting Finals history as they did stun the Warriors in 2016 when they became the first team to rally from a 3-1 series deficit to win the title.