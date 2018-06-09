NBA Finals Live Score, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Warriors 38-35 Cavaliers after first quarter

NBA Finals Live Score: Cleveland Cavaliers are staring at a 3-0 deficit in the best-of-seven championship, a hole that no NBA team has ever climbed out of and one that must seem even more frustrating given that they had a chance to win two of the first games. The Cavaliers are facing a seemingly insurmountable deficit in their NBA Finals clash with the Golden State Warriors but said on Thursday the defending champions can still expect plenty of fightback. With LeBron James on their side, one can never count out the Cavaliers, even if the heart of their team twisted his ankle on Wednesday and is still sporting the ill-effects from an inadvertent poke in the eye during Game One. The Cavs know a little bit about rewriting Finals history as they did stun the Warriors in 2016 when they became the first team to rally from a 3-1 series deficit to win the title.
NBA Finals Live Score, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Warriors hope to win their third title in four years
Kevin Durant scored a career playoff-high 43 points, draining a long 3-pointer in the final minute to cap his magnificent performance, and the Warriors beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night to move within a victory of a sweep, their second straight title and third championship in four years.
LeBron James runs over like a bulldozer over Warriors defence, as Stephen Curry tries to cover him. He then ducks West, and then homes a dunk and also earns a free throw. Cavaliers close gap as they are now trailing by 36-33. West scores a double to increase the lead by 5 points.
With the first quarter up, Cavs are trailing by 34-25 in the first quarter. A fast start for Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors, and they are putting the handcuffs early on in the game. Game. Set. Match?
Cavaliers were too busy covering Kevin Durant, who passes it to the youngster Nick Young. Young showed how much of a threat he can be when left unguarded as he puts a triple pointer at home. Warriors take 34-23 lead over Cavaliers.
Good game between Warriors as LeBron passes the ball to JR Smith, who passes it back to LeBron, who sets Kevin Love for a triple pointer and Love makes no mistake. Scores his 2nd triple pointer in the first quarter. The score is now at Warriors 26-20 Cavs.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are running the high tide here in the first quarter. A brilliant pass from Curry set Green for a three-pointer, with no defender standing in front of him. He takes it cleanly and scores a triple for Warriors. Warriors take a 24-13 lead over Cavs, and here is another timeout.
LeBron James have started off brilliantly and what an amazing shoot from him to get Cavs closer to Warriors. The score is now at Warriors leading 13-11 against Cavs. But it is much better than it was before.
Stephen Curry's three pointer was lit! He ducked the challenge from JR Smith and then put it right in the basket to give Warriors a lead of 13-5. Amazing start for the Warriors, and Cavs need to bounce back.
Golden State Warriors have taken a lead early on in the game as they lead 10-3 against Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry has been remarkable from the start and he is looking unstoppable.
Golden State Warriors start off immediately with a shoot and they are in the lead early on in the game. Warriors need to be on the toes tonight as they cannot afford to lose this one.
Warriors starting line up
Time for the fourth game of the NBA Finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors and things could get over really soon as Warriors are leading 3-0. One more win and Warriors will their third title in four years. Meanwhile, rumours are still going on whether LeBron James will stay with Cavs after the end of the season. So much action on the fourth game of the NBA Finals. Can Cavs bounce back?