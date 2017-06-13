NBA Finals: Kevin Durant, Steph Curry lead Golden State Warriors to title in Game 5 win

Golden State Warriors won their second NBA Championship in three years. (Source: Reuters) Golden State Warriors won their second NBA Championship in three years. (Source: Reuters)

Golden State Warriors perished their voodoo of last year when they lost the NBA Finals to Cleveland Cavaliers despite being 3-1 up in the best-of-seven series. This time they led 3-0 before losing Game 4 but had no trouble sealing the deal in front of their home fans in Oakland, California to win their second NBA Championships in three seasons after emerging victorious by 129-120. This resulted in their post-season record to stand at a staggering 15-1.

In their third consecutive NBA Finals meeting in three years, Golden State Warriors won the first year in six games, the second year losing dramatically in the seventh game and now in five games. Kevin Durant emerged as the MVP in the NBA Finals averaging 35.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 5.4 assists per game.

Durant, who had joined forces with another superstar in Steph Curry alongside Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to form an incredible force, led the way in Game 5 with 39 points to help the team to record books. “I couldn’t sleep for two days,” Durant said during an on-court interview. “I was anxious, I was jittery. “I just wanted to lay it all out there. I put in work, I just had to trust in it. We were really good tonight.”

He also praised opponents Cleveland Cavaliers led by forward LeBron James and guard Kyrie Irving for a competitive series and not giving up. “You have to tip your hat to Cleveland,” he said. “LeBron and Kyrie I’ve never seen nothing like them two before. But we prevailed, we’re champions and it’s amazing doing it on our home floor.”

Despite James’ game-high 41 points, defensive breakdowns by the Cavs allowed Golden State to sink in easy baskets late in the game to ignite deafening noise from home faithful. “We learned from everything we’ve been through,” Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said during the trophy celebration. “Our perspective, being blessed to play on this stage three years in a row. To be back here and bring gold Larry (O’Brien) back home, I’m just excited to be a part of this group and accomplish something special. I’m ready to do it again.”

