NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live score Live streaming: Warriors 85-77 Cavaliers

NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live score Live streaming: LeBron James scored 51 points in Game 1. (Source: AP) NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live score Live streaming: LeBron James scored 51 points in Game 1. (Source: AP)

Cleveland Cavaliers will be hoping that a good start converts into a win this time, unlike in Game 1 in which Golden State Warriors clawed back and ended up winning 124-114. There were a lot of talking points from the match but a look through Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the match would convince you that it was all about JR Smith’s gaffe and LeBron James’ reaction to it that spawned a new meme. That led to the match going into overtime in which Steph Curry and Kevin Durant combined to run the Cavs ragged. Catch live score and updates of Game 2 of the NBA finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

When and where to watch the match?

NBA Finals Game 2 is being aired on the Sony network with English commentary being available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Sony Ten 2, ESPN and their HD counterparts is where you can catch Hindi commentary, if you are into that. The match can be live streamed from Sony Liv.