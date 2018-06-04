NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live score Live streaming: Warriors 85-77 Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers will be hoping that a good start converts into a win this time, unlike in Game 1 in which Golden State Warriors clawed back and ended up winning 124-114. There were a lot of talking points from the match but a look through Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the match would convince you that it was all about JR Smith’s gaffe and LeBron James’ reaction to it that spawned a new meme. That led to the match going into overtime in which Steph Curry and Kevin Durant combined to run the Cavs ragged. Catch live score and updates of Game 2 of the NBA finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
When and where to watch the match?
NBA Finals Game 2 is being aired on the Sony network with English commentary being available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Sony Ten 2, ESPN and their HD counterparts is where you can catch Hindi commentary, if you are into that. The match can be live streamed from Sony Liv.
David West's three-pointer helps Warriors get to the 90-point mark but Cleveland are nibbling their way back. This means that what could happen in the final quarter, is anyone's guess.
LeBron makes a dash towards the Warriors' end when he gains possession and is seemingly tripped. Referee doesn't let the decision go his way leading to vehement protests.
LeBron pierces through the Warriors and gets a dunk, Warriors score through Curry in the rebound. Clay Thompson then scores a three.
Steph Curry with a three-pointer from just inside his side of the court and that ends a Cleveland run. LeBron scores twice towards the end but Curry's three-pointers have taken a toll. This half has belonged to the Warriors.
Cleveland seemed to be on the ascendency but that notion is knocked out of the water when Warriors counter. Livingston scores twice before Curry gets another three.
Klay Thompson with what initially looks like a three-pointer but it is later revised to a two. Before that Kevin Durant scored a ridiculously long three that got the crowd on their feet.
LeBron James gets to 10 points with two free throws but the Warriors remain on top. Klay Thompson tries a three pointer and the buzzer but it doesn't quite come together.
Warriors are just constantly keeping Cavs on arm's length. Incisive passes in Warriors switches and the looseness of the Cleveland defence is costing them dear. Curry has scored two three-pointers so far.
Cavaliers change the 7 on restart and Hill started off with a three-pointer. Durant scores to extend the Warriors' lead bu LeBron James then scores a three-pointer from the line after being fouled. JR Smith then scores to bring the Cavs' tally to 14.
Everyone from Warriors' starting line up has scored and Cavaliers are finding it a little difficult to deal with this onslaught. A brilliant start for the defending champions.
Sports can be cruel and it was the case for the Cavs who started off so well and the Warriors went on to smash that good start to smithereens in overtime. Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana was the man who played the American national anthem before the match and the teams start this way;
Cavaliers starters: LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, George Hill
Warriors starters: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, JaVale McGee, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry
There were a lot of cheers from the Warriors fans when JR Smith's name was announced. If you are also one, you might enjoy this.