NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live score Live streaming: Warriors 85-77 Cavaliers

Monday, June 04, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Sunday Eye
By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 4, 2018 7:38:05 am
Cleveland Cavaliers will be hoping that a good start converts into a win this time, unlike in Game 1 in which Golden State Warriors clawed back and ended up winning 124-114. There were a lot of talking points from the match but a look through Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the match would convince you that it was all about JR Smith’s gaffe and LeBron James’ reaction to it that spawned a new meme. That led to the match going into overtime in which Steph Curry and Kevin Durant combined to run the Cavs ragged. Catch live score and updates of Game 2 of the NBA finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

When and where to watch the match?
NBA Finals Game 2 is being aired on the Sony network with English commentary being available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Sony Ten 2, ESPN and their HD counterparts is where you can catch Hindi commentary, if you are into that. The match can be live streamed from Sony Liv.

NBA Final, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 LIVE:

07:38 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
End of 3rd quarter! Cleveland 80-90 Warriors

David West's three-pointer helps Warriors get to the 90-point mark but Cleveland are nibbling their way back. This means that what could happen in the final quarter, is anyone's guess.

07:20 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Cleveland 73-82 Warriors 3:42, 3rd quarter

LeBron makes a dash towards the Warriors' end when he gains possession and is seemingly tripped. Referee doesn't let the decision go his way leading to vehement protests. 

07:09 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Cleveland 61-72 Warriors 6:52 3rd quarter

LeBron pierces through the Warriors and gets a dunk, Warriors score through Curry in the rebound. Clay Thompson then scores a three.  

06:51 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
End of 2nd quarter! Cavaliers 46-59 Warriors

Steph Curry with a three-pointer from just inside his side of the court and that ends a Cleveland run. LeBron scores twice towards the end but Curry's three-pointers have taken a toll. This half has belonged to the Warriors. 

06:36 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Warriors 47 - 36 Cavs

Cleveland seemed to be on the ascendency but that notion is knocked out of the water when Warriors counter. Livingston scores twice before Curry gets another three. 

06:26 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Cavaliers 30-39 Warriors, 9:12, 2nd quarter

Klay Thompson with what initially looks like a three-pointer but it is later revised to a two. Before that Kevin Durant scored a ridiculously long three that got the crowd on their feet. 

06:15 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
END OF 1ST QUARTER, Golden State Warriors lead 28-32

LeBron James gets to 10 points with two free throws but the Warriors remain on top. Klay Thompson tries a three pointer and the buzzer but it doesn't quite come together. 

06:06 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Cavaliers 17-24 Warriors, 4:05, 1st quarter

Warriors are just constantly keeping Cavs on arm's length. Incisive passes in Warriors switches and the looseness of the Cleveland defence is costing them dear. Curry has scored two three-pointers so far. 

05:58 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Cavaliers 14-19 Warriors, 6:00, 1st quarter

Cavaliers change the 7 on restart and Hill started off with a three-pointer. Durant scores to extend the Warriors' lead bu LeBron James then scores a three-pointer from the line after being fouled. JR Smith then scores to bring the Cavs' tally to 14. 

05:55 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Cavaliers 6-15 Warriors, 8:14, 1st quarter

Everyone from Warriors' starting line up has scored and Cavaliers are finding it a little difficult to deal with this onslaught. A brilliant start for the defending champions. 

05:45 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Hello and welcome!

Sports can be cruel and it was the case for the Cavs who started off so well and the Warriors went on to smash that good start to smithereens in overtime. Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana was the man who played the American national anthem before the match and the teams start this way; 

Cavaliers starters: LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, George Hill

Warriors starters: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, JaVale McGee, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry

There were a lot of cheers from the Warriors fans when JR Smith's name was announced. If you are also one, you might enjoy this. 

LeBron James has played in scores of big games, having won three NBA titles and currently playing in the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive year, but he says the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 1 defeat at the hands of the Golden Warriors on Thursday night was "one of the toughest losses I've had in my career." The Cavaliers lost 124-114 in overtime despite James' 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but the defeat stuck with him and teammate George Hill, who missed a free throw in the final seconds of regulation that might have given Cleveland the win. Will Game 2 be kinder on James and the Cavs? Wait and watch, is the only option we have got to provide an answer to that question.

