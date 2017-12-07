NBA: Evan Fournier leads Orlando Magic, but injures ankle in OT win over Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier goes past Atlanta Hawks’ Tyler Cavanaugh for a shot. (Source: AP) Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier goes past Atlanta Hawks’ Tyler Cavanaugh for a shot. (Source: AP)

Evan Fournier scored 27 points but injured his right ankle as the Orlando Magic rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-106 in overtime Wednesday night.

Aaron Gordon had 24 points and 15 rebounds and Nikola Vucevic added 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Magic, and Jonathon Simmons scored 15 points.

Fournier, the team’s second-leading scorer, left with an injured ankle after falling on Vucevic’s foot on the first possession in overtime.

Dennis Schroder led Atlanta with 26 points and seven assists. Taurean Prince had 19 points and Tyler Cavanaugh 13 for the Hawks.

The Magic hit 6 of 10 shots in overtime, five of them layups against a tired and ineffective defense.

Orlando’s D.J. Augustin hit a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. It ended a difficult final two minutes of regulation for both sides.

Fournier hit a driving layup to put Orlando up 93-92 with 1:59 to play, and both teams struggled to execute from there.

Bazemore hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left, but it was waved off after a review because of a shot-clock violation. Gordon then was charged with an offensive foul as he made a layup, but Schroder and Ersan Ilyasova both missed layups at the other end for Atlanta.

Schroder ended the run of bad offense by hitting two free throws with 27.3 seconds left for a 94-93 lead, and Bazemore hit two more with 14 seconds left to give Atlanta a 96-93 edge.

Augustin got free at the top of the key and drilled his tying 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

HAWKS: C Dewayne Dedmon missed his fourth straight game with a leg injury and F John Collins missed his third straight with a shoulder strain. … F Marco Belinelli hit his 900th career 3-pointer in the third period.

MAGIC: Rookie F Johnathan Isaac missed his 13th straight game with a sprained ankle. … The Magic haven’t won a game this season when they scored less than 100 points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Play the Magic again Saturday night at home.

Magic: Host Denver on Friday night. The Nuggets defeated Orlando 125-107 on Nov. 11.

