Derrick Rose, Cleveland Cavaliers agree to one-year deal: Report

Rose met with new Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman, just three days after meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers. AP Rose met with new Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman, just three days after meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers. AP

Free agent point guard Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers reached agreement on a one-year contract, ESPN reported Monday, citing league sources.

The deal will be for the veteran minimum salary of $2.1 million, with Rose expected to sign the contract on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Rose met with new Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and other officials on Monday, just three days after meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A source close to Rose told Cleveland.com last week that the 2011 NBA MVP likes Cleveland because of the opportunity to reach the NBA Finals next season.

Rose would be paired with LeBron James as a potential replacement for Kyrie Irving, who asked the Cavaliers to trade him during a recent meeting with team owner Dan Gilbert.

Irving, 25, reportedly no longer wishes to play alongside James after being teammates with the superstar for three seasons and would like to join a team where he could be more of a focal point.

The Cavaliers have been getting multiple trade calls and offers for Irving in recent days but do not yet have traction on a possible deal, ESPN reported Monday.

Rose, 28, averaged 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 47 percent shooting from the field in 64 games for the New York Knicks last season. He was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, but the 2016-17 season ended in another injury as Rose hit free agency for the first time.

Rose had season-ending knee surgery in April but has recovered and expects only a short-term deal in free agency.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App