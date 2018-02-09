NBA: Boston Celtics edge Washington Wizards in overtime, remain top of Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Kyrie Irving poured in 28 points to help keep the Boston Celtics in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 110-104 overtime win against the host Washington Wizards 110-104 on Thursday.

Irving’s efforts were aided by 18 points from Jaylen Brown and 15 from Marcus Morris for Boston, which remained a game up on the Toronto Raptors.

Otto Porter Jr. had 27 points and Bradley Beal netted 18 for the Wizards, who were playing their seventh straight game without John Wall after the All-Star point guard underwent left knee surgery.

Boston bounced back from a 111-91 rout in Toronto on Tuesday to win for the fifth time in six games. Washington has dropped two in a row after its season-high, five-game winning streak.

Lakers 106, Thunder 81

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 20 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 as Los Angeles rolled to a victory over visiting Oklahoma City.

Julius Randle added 17 points and Kyle Kuzma had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who have won four consecutive games and 12 of their past 16. Los Angeles limited the Thunder to 35 second-half points while winning its eighth consecutive home game.

Paul George had 29 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Oklahoma City played without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook and forward Carmelo Anthony, with both players sidelined due to ankle injuries.

Warriors 121, Mavericks 103

Kevin Durant scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter, allowing Golden State to overcome a sluggish start in a victory over visiting Dallas.

Stephen Curry moved ahead of Vince Carter on the NBA’s all-time list for 3-pointers, sinking four to account for more than half his 20 points. He and Durant helped the Warriors rebound from their first two-game losing streak of the season.

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had a team-high 22 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the seventh time in their past eight games.

Trail Blazers 109, Hornets 103 (OT)

Jusuf Nurkic scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Portland past visiting Charlotte.

CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Trail Blazers, who squandered a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead. Damian Lillard collected 18 points and eight assists for Portland, which ended a three-game losing streak.

Kemba Walker bombed in 40 points for the Hornets. Frank Kaminsky came off the bench for 17 points, and Dwight Howard had seven points and 15 rebounds for Charlotte.

Raptors 113, Knicks 88

Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Serge Ibaka added 13 points and eight rebounds to lead seven Toronto Raptors in double figures in a win over visiting New York.

Michael Beasley had 21 points to lead the Knicks, who lost for the fifth straight game to fall a season-worst 10 games under .500. No other New York player had more than Trey Burke’s 12 points in the Knicks’ first game without leading-scorer Kristaps Porzingis, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL on Tuesday.

Toronto’s bench dominated New York’s, as five Raptors reserves scored in double figures, led by Pascal Siakam’s 14 points. Toronto has won four consecutive games and six of seven.

Magic 100, Hawks 98

Evan Fournier scored 22 points and made big shots in the final minutes to lead Orlando past visiting Atlanta.

Fournier converted a three-point play then knocked down a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give the Magic a 92-87 lead with two minutes to play. Fournier also hit a jumper with a minute left to help finish off the Hawks.

D.J. Augustin finished with 18 points, and Marreese Speights added 14 points off the bench for Orlando, which won its third consecutive game. Dennis Schroder and Taurean Prince each scored 19 points for Atlanta.

