NBA Awards: Russell Westbrook named MVP after historic season

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook ended his season by becoming the Most Valuabe Player of the 2016-17 campaign on Monday with maximum votes as the NBA announced awards during their inaugural show.

Westbrook set up a record 42 triple-doubles this season to move past Oscar Robertson and breaking his single-season record of 41 triple-doubles in 1961-62.

“I remember growing up just being home, playing the video games and stuff with my pops, and my mom sitting there and my brother and just talking about maybe one day I could be the MVP. Obviously I was joking at the time,” said the 28-year-old after receiving the award.

“But now to be standing here with this trophy next to me is a true blessing, man, and it’s an unbelievable feeling, something that I can never imagine.”

He even called his team on the stage and said that it would not have been possible without them and that the award is for not just him but all of them.

Golden State forward Draymond Green was announced as the best defensive player after being denied a second NBA title in three years.

Mike D’Antoni won the Coach of the Year for leading Houston to 55 wins in his first season with the team.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was named Rookie of the Year, while Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon earned the Sixth Man Award for his work off the bench as a substitute.

