Navjot Kaur climbs to No 2 in world rankings

Reigning Asian champion Navjot Kaur was rewarded for her recent gold medal effort as she became world No 2 in the women’s 65 kg category during the latest rankings released by the United World Wrestling.

Navjot became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the recent Asian Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. This is Navjot’s career-best ranking.

The pole position in the 65 kg category belonged to 2015 World Championship silver medallist Petra Olli of Finland. Both Olli and Navjot have 18 points each.

Among other Indians, Vinesh Phogat is ranked second in the 50kg category behind Lei Chun of China. Vinesh has 22 points in her kitty while Chun is on top with 24 points.

In the 59kg category, Sangeeta Phogat with 18 points is ranked fifth in the world.

Olympic champion Sakshi Malik is currently world No 4 with 18 points in the 62 kg category.

In the men’s freestyle section, only two grapplers are in the top-10 list.

Sharvan is world No 8 in the 61 kg while Bajrang Punia is world No 4 with 22 points in the 65 kg category.

In the Greco-Roman category, Rajender Kumar is world No 4 in the 55kg, Vikram Kurade is world No 8 (63 kg), Manish (world No 8, 67 kg), Kuldeep Malik (world no 5, 72 kg), Harpreet Singh (world No 4, 82 kg) and Naveen (8th, 130 kg).

