Naveen Boora, Ankit enter medal rounds of Asian Youth boxing

Naveen Boora (69kg) and Ankit (60kg) assured themselves of medals by advancing to the semi-finals on a mixed day for India at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships, here today.

Naveen defeated China’s Huang Rui in a unanimous verdict while Ankit got the better of Kyrgyzstan Adilet Egenberdi Uulu in his quarterfinal bout.

Ankit will face Sakda Ruamtham, who beat Mongolia’s Byambatsogt Tuguldur in a split decision. Naveen on the other hand will take on Thailand’s Peerapat Yeasungnoen, who sailed past Iran’s Mohammed Asgari.

However, there was disappointment as well with Sudeep Kumar (52kg) and Ashish (81kg) losing their bouts.

While Ashish went down to Ryutaro Nagagaki of Japan in a unanimous decision, Ashish was outwitted by Uzbekistan’s Ergashev Timur.

India thus has three semifinalists in the event as Harshpreet Sahrawat (+91 Kg) has got a direct entry into the semifinals due to the small size of the draw.

He will face Uzbekistan’s Mullojonov Lazizbek on July 6.

The continental showpiece features 120 boxers from 23 countries of the region

