Qualifier Ashwini Kumar stages comeback win

Qualifier Ashwini Kumar created a flutter, winning a thrilling encounter against Paul Manohar to advance into Round-2 of the main in the Above 45 category in the 4th Solaris Club NECC-AISTA Senior National tennis tournament at the Mayur Colony courts on Monday.

The main round competition which began had Ashwini stage a brilliant come back and win 4-6, 6-3, 10-8. In another match, No 2 seed K Mehar Srinivas had it easy against Suresh Bandhi and won 6-1, 6-2.

In the Above 65 category, the seeded players had no worry whatsoever. Top-seeded ASN Raju had an easy opening round against MM Singh and won in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. For No 2 DSN Raju the day was not as easy as it should have been as he struggles to get a footing in the match against qualifier Anil Naik before walking tall 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Meanwhile, the other qualifier making it to the best stage was Ashok Chawla, who pushed out Y Bhaskar Rao 6-2, 6-2.