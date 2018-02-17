National Race Walking Championships: For Indian athletes, it’s a long walk to Gold Coast

Sandeep Kumar is the national record holder. Sandeep Kumar is the national record holder.

With competitions far and few since the London World Championships back in August, the Indian race walkers are eager to test the waters at the first event of this season—National Race Walking Championship—which begins in New Delhi today. The event, which will also serve as the trials for this year’s Commonwealth Games (April 4-15) and Asian Games (August 18-September 2), will witness the country’s top walkers including national record holders Sandeep Kumar (50km), Khushbir Kaur (20km).

The qualification standards for CWG are 1:22:00 for men and 1:35:00 for women in the 20km event. For Asian Games, the mark for 20km men’s event is the same as CWG, but the women’s mark is slightly stiffer at 1:34:54. “This is a very important event for us. We have had hardly any competitions last season, so this race will help me test my form. I have been training regularly and I am confident of making the CWG cut,” says Manish Rawat, who had shot into prominence after finishing 13th at 20km event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 50km walk, which does not feature in the CWG, has a qualification mark of four hours six minutes for the Asian Games. “This is just the first event, but it marks the beginning of a very rigorous athletics calendar. I want to maximise my chance of making the cut for the Asiad and will aim to better my own record,” said Sandeep.

Mini revolt

In January, there was mini-revolt at the race walk national camp headed by Russian coach Alexander Artsybashev. Four walkers – Sandeep Kumar, Chandan Singh, Jitender Singh and Devender Kumar ( all 50km walkers) – decided to quit the camp in Bengaluru and join Services coach Surender Kumar in Patiala. “It’s a norm that the coach’s word is final. But as athletes we also have a say. He wasn’t being cooperative with us. He did not pay much attention to us and we were not convinced by his training methodology as well,” Sandeep Kumar lists out when asked about the shift of base. Among those who chose to stay back with Artsybashev, is 2012 London Games participant KT Irfan. The 28-year-old had made the grade for the Rio Games as well but was left out as walkers with better timings grabbed the spots. He too is in the Capital for the event.

“I had no issues with Artsybashev, so I stayed back. I found his methods to be fine. Yes, some walkers have left, but most of us, including Khushbir, have decided to stay back. I am confident of hitting the qualification mark in Delhi,” says Ganapathi Krishnan, who will take part in the 50km event for the first time. “Since Asian Games is our main target, my coach asked me to focus on the 50km event. I am a bit nervous, but I trust my coach. He has asked me to try something different and hopefully it will work.”

With Asian 20km Race Walking Championships to be held in Nomi, Japan on 18th March, the AFI is likely to compile the final list for CWG for post the event. And to finalise the entries for Asian Games, the AFI may hold on till the World Race Walking Team Championships that will be held in Taicang, China in May.

“We will take the final call based on the best timings. We have really high expectations from our walkers as they have performed consistently over the last few years. We have a lot of walkers who are in the top 10 at the world level and realistically speaking, we should medal at the Asiad,” said AFI secretary CK Valson.

