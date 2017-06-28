Narsingh Yadav questions Sushil Kumar’s appointment as observer, writes to Sports Ministry

Narsingh Yadav had also alleged that his water could have been spiked on June 23 and 24 when he was training. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Narsingh Yadav had also alleged that his water could have been spiked on June 23 and 24 when he was training. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Suspended wrestler Narsingh Yadav has shot off a letter to the Sports Ministry objecting the appointment of Olympic silver medallist Sushil Kumar as national observer. Narsingh wrote the letter last week pointing out conflict of interest that comes into play with the appointment of Sushil.

According to PTI, Narsingh raised the question of how Sushil became national observer when he is involved with the grooming of wrestlers at the Chhatrasal Stadium’s akhada which is run by his father-in-law Satpal. Narsingh apparently said in the letter that Sushil would favour his students from Chhatrasal.

Narsingh also questioned how Sushil has been appointed observer despite allegations of sabotage levelled against him before Rio Olympics. Narsingh has been suspended on charges doping for four years. He alleges that the ban came because of Sushil spiking his food and drinks before the Rio Olympcs 2016.

Sushil Kumar, on his part, said that he does not understand how it will be conflict of interest. “I do not understand how it is conflict of interest. I am just a national observer, whose job is to monitor the sport of wrestling and giving feedbacks to build a good squad for future Olympics,” Sushil is quoted as saying by PTI, “That is up to him to write to anyone he feels like, raising whatever objection. I have no hard feelings for anyone or about anything.”

