Narinder Batra, Rajeev Mehta to act as official spokespersons of IOA

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta will also act as its official spokespersons, the national sports apex body said in New Delhi.

By: PTI | Published: December 21, 2017 11:00 pm
The IOA said its official views on any matter will be provided by Batra and Mehta only.
Batra and Mehta were elected as IOA president and secretary general in the elections held on December 14.

The IOA said its official views on any matter will be provided by Batra and Mehta only.

Meanwhile, the IOA appointed Sandeep Mehta as its Chief Public Relation Officer.

