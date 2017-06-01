NADA imposes sanction on 14 sportspersons

NADA has been working to implement the anti-doping programme more effectively in line with international standards. NADA has been working to implement the anti-doping programme more effectively in line with international standards.

The National Anti-doping Agency (NADA) has imposed sanctions on seven powerlifters, five weightlifters and one each from athletics and kabaddi. The 14 sportspersons who have been found guilty of violating the anti-doping rules have been handed a four-year suspension, confirmed the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel in a press release released by the NADA.

According to a statement released by NADA on Wednesday, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, Manoj Joshi, Vandana Dubey, Mohan Nandarajan, Sarita Rani, Harshada Sakpal and S. Nageshwaran (powerlifting), Robi KK, Nithin T.V., Shiju S.M., Manoranjan Sharma, Mantu Naik (weightlifting), Salim (athletics) and Baljit Kaur (kabaddi) have been suspended.

Also, weightlifter Sushila Panwar has been placed under provisional suspension from April 20, after she tested positive for a banned substance in an out-of-competition test at the National camp in Patiala.

All those athletes, who failed the dope tests and were found guilty of violating the anti-doping rules, are given the opportunity to present themselves before the panel and explain their cases. The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel held six hearings in the month of April.

The national anti-doping governing body has been conducting workshops, educational and awareness programs about the prohibited substances.

Recently, a four-member World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) team visited India and helped NADA work out strategies to implement the anti-doping programme more effectively in line with international standards.

