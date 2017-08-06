My Khel Ratna recommendation will inspire other paralympian athletes, says Devendra Jhajharia

Devendra Jhajharia said that he deserved this award 12 years back when he created the first record. (Source: File) Devendra Jhajharia said that he deserved this award 12 years back when he created the first record. (Source: File)

After becoming the first paralympian to be recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Devendra Jhajharia on Saturday said that other paralympian athletes will be inspired to dream big.

“I am really delighted to be recommended for this award and I am hopeful that the other athletes would take inspiration from this and perform their best and aim for big,” Jhajaria said, speaking to reporters.

Speaking ahead of the ‘Kranti Daud’, organised by NGO Aapan Sare, Jhajharia thanked his mother who gave him support and helped him at every stage of his career and encouraged him to make his career in sports.

“The country aimed for gold in Olympics and I am privileged and lucky to get two gold in the events,” Rajasthan-born para-athlete said. He also said that the Maharashtra government should improve the facilities for all the paralympians.

“They can provide better facilities for the sportsmen. Compared to other countries the facilities in India were not up to the mark,” he said.

Jhajharia also feels that there should be awareness among youths in school regarding the bad effects of doping and they should be educated on this topic.

He also said that he deserved this award 12 years back when he created the first record. President of the NGO, Balkrishna Purnekar said, “around

12,000 students are likely to participate in the events in eight groups and the total prize money is Rs. 2.50 lakh.”

