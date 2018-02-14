My coach’s decision is my decision: Dipa Karmakar on not participating in Commonwealth Games

Dipa Karmakar will not be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2018. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) Dipa Karmakar will not be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2018. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

A day after Dipa Karmakar’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi announced that she will not be participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Games, India’s top gymnast said that her coach took the decision for her after she suffered a knee injury.

In an interview to ANI, Karmakar said, “I had suffered a knee injury. It has been just a year to the surgery. So my coach [Bishweshwar Nandi] has taken the decision of me not participating in the Commonwealth Games to avoid any risk.”

She added, “I have not yet attained the performance level I was supposed to attain because I have been to rehab for nine months since the injury. This phase comes in every player’s life. My coach’s decision is my decision.”

Nandi, who was given the credit for her performance at the Rio Olympics in 2016, said that Karmakar needs another four-five months to achieve her performance level. “Dipa is fit physically, but it has been just one-and-half-months that she has started her practice. It will still need four to five months more to achieve her performance level. So, it would be better if we go in the competition with that performance level,” he said.

“If she participates in the Commonwealth Games now, it would be a decision taken in haste because if Dipa sustains another injury, she will be out of gymnastics. So, I am now preparing her for the Asian Games,” he added. “We have Ashish Kumar and Rakesh Patra in boys and Aruna Reddy and Pranati Das as female contenders. So, we will have at least a hat trick in gymnastics in the Commonwealth Games.”

